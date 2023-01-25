HTC Global Services Named a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Healthcare Provider Digital Services

TROY, Mich., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a pioneer in IT services and solutions, has been named a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Healthcare Provider Digital Services. The report evaluated the Healthcare Provider Digital services capabilities of 27 service providers and positioned them as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants in their PEAK Matrix® report for Healthcare Provider Digital Services.

Named a Major Contender and a Star Performer, the report states HTC's distinguishing features as healthcare domain expertise, innovative commercial constructs, and easy accessibility leading to high client satisfaction. Strategic investments that are made in niche digital solutions across Patient Engagement (Remote Patient Monitoring, Digital Navigation Pathways, and Patient Portal) and Care Management continuum, further complemented by their strong technical capabilities and a robust partner ecosystem, are highlighted as HTC's strength areas.

HTC Global Services' 'digital care platform' focuses on patient centricity, making caregiving more intelligent, efficient, and effective for the physicians and the care teams. The 'healthcare data platform' has revolutionized how providers and payers interact and partner with the evolving open care ecosystem using automation and intelligence, with the help of advanced AI/ML and RPA technologies. HTC's "Digital Front Door" platform facilitates a deeper understanding of patients and members, optimizing the content and offering them experience along the entire life-term journey and across all channels.

"Enterprises have made digital adoption the cornerstone of their growth plan in response to the drastic changes the healthcare industry is facing, such as the shift to value-based care and the requirement for hyper-personalization," said Chunky Satija, Vice President at Everest Group. "HTC Global Services has invested in strategic healthcare partnerships with firms such as CareClix (remote patient monitoring services) and Simplify Healthcare (care delivery within healthcare provider) to strengthen its digital capabilities in the healthcare provider space. It has also built a strong technology partner ecosystem with Microsoft, Oracle, Pega, and Salesforce to strengthen its technical capabilities. Clients appreciate HTC Global Services for its innovation, value additions, accessibility to clients, technical expertise, and domain expertise, leading to its positioning as a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

"Everest Group's recognition reflects our commitment to unlocking the healthcare growth mindset. It is a testament to the success of our investments in building a strong partner ecosystem, innovative client-centric solutions, and providing relevant services necessary to help healthcare providers on their digital transformation journey" said Nalin Vij, President and Global Head of Sales & Marketing. "Our combined innovative technology platforms have enabled HTC to be a leading services and solutions provider in the healthcare space and achieve the triple aim – make care easily available, accessible, and affordable."

About HTC Global Services

