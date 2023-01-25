ETHEL M® CHOCOLATES RELEASES NEW HANDCRAFTED GOURMET CHOCOLATES FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

Chocolatier Continues to Create Special Memories with Seasonal Gift Options and All-New Limited-Edition Chocolate to Make Valentine's Day Sweeter

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ethel M® Chocolates announces its 2023 Valentine's Day offerings including two new limited-edition premium chocolates sure to excite chocolate lovers and gift givers.

Ethel M® Chocolates announces 2023 Valentine's Day Offerings including two new limited-edition chocolates.

The new gourmet chocolates, Dark Chocolate Blood Orange Satin Crème and Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster Truffle are handcrafted with decadent flavors to create a mouth-watering experience. The Dark Chocolate Blood Orange Satin Crème balances tart sourness, milk sweetness, and bittersweet cocoa with 100% blood orange juice blended with a signature, creamy satin crème center and wrapped in a dark chocolate shell. The Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster Truffle features white chocolate banana ganache layered with buttery rum caramel, wrapped into a milk chocolate truffle, and finished by hand with colored cocoa butter.

In addition to the chocolatier's new products, Ethel M Chocolates will offer customer-favorite gift options including the five-piece Love Collection, Large and Small Design-Your-Own Heart Boxes, Large and Small Heart Gift Boxes, and gift baskets including Ultimate Chocolate Lovers and Splendid Sweets, perfect for any chocolate afficionado on your Valentine's Day gift list.

"Ethel M Chocolates looks forward to the Valentine's Day holiday every year because it allows us to create unique and exciting gifts for all types of love," said Lisa Vannerson, Director, Creative and Media Mars Wrigley Premium Brands. "Our premium chocolates will delight your best friends, partners, family members and more, with delicious chocolate, beautiful packaging and mouthwatering new flavors."

For those in the Las Vegas area, Ethel M Chocolates also offers a variety of activities perfect for celebrating the season of love:

Lights of Love: Beginning February 3 through February 14 , the chocolatier's annual 'Lights of Love' is returning to the Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada . This year, all entries will require a $1.00 donation per person, with all donations benefiting local organizations Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank.

Chocolate Tastings: Additionally, there will be in-store Valentine's Day tastings for two featuring signature chocolate, available with wine for those over 21. The chocolate offerings are White Chocolate Truffle, Peanut Butter Heart, Pecan Caramel Rapture and Lemon Satin Crème Heart.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, the Flagship Store, Factory and Cactus Garden in Henderson, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and Harry Reid International Airport or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Chocolate North America, dedicated to creating small-batch chocolates with no artificial preservatives. 2021 marked the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrated its continued efforts to surprise and delight consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available at the store in Glendale Galleria California, stores in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolate factory and Botanical Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. For more information on the Botanical Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

