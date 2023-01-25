Athletico Physical Therapy Opens Logan Square North Location in Chicago, Illinois

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Illinois

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Chicago, Illinois in Logan Square, located at the corner of N. Milwaukee Avenue and N. Spaulding Avenue across from Dill Pickle Food Co-Op. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning, late evening and Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/LoganSquareNorth.

"Making a lasting impact on someone's health journey is one of the many reasons I became a physical therapist," said Jase Gamble, PT, DPT, CMTPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Logan Square North. "Each day is enjoyable and unique in getting to know my patients and assisting them in understanding their medical condition to ensure their goals in recovery are being achieved. I look forward to meeting the Logan Square community and continuing to promote wellness and health."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Logan Square North, Athletico is expanding access to care by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. Patients have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Logan Square North include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

Occupational/hand therapy – Our occupational and hand therapists can help improve your mobility and range of motion. These clinicians are at the top of their field, averaging more than 18 years of experience and holding the highest level of training in the profession for treating the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder. – Our occupational and hand therapists can help improve your mobility and range of motion. These clinicians are at the top of their field, averaging more than 18 years of experience and holding the highest level of training in the profession for treating the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder.

Additionally, Athletico Logan Square North:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Logan Square North

2747 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Phone: 773-645-0030

www.athletico.com/LoganSquareNorth

LoganSquareNorth@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

Athletico Physical Therapy

dana.andreoli@athletico.com

630-259-5156

Athletico Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy