Video released during National Passenger Safety Week, January 22 to 28, to increase awareness to available parent/caregiver resources

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time Paralympic Gold Medalist Alana Nichols is teaming up with Buckle Up for Life – a national child passenger safety program created by Toyota and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center – to promote the importance of child passenger safety in vehicles.

Team Toyota Athlete Alana Nichols Shares Passion for Child Passenger Safety in Collaboration with Buckle Up for Life (PRNewswire)

In a public service announcement released during National Passenger Safety Week (January 22-28), Nichols discusses how child passenger safety was always a priority for her – yet it grew to an even greater, intensely personal level of importance when she became a mom.

"As a Paralympic athlete, it's a tremendous privilege to have a public platform from which I can speak," said Nichols. "And, now as a mother, one of my strongest passions is to help parents and caregivers fully appreciate the importance of child passenger safety."

Nichols shares her personal story in the PSA, which was shot at Nichols' home. It includes scenes of her playing with her 3-year-old son, Gunnar, as well as the two of them driving through their Reno, Nevada, neighborhood in her Toyota Sienna.

She says a catalyst for doing the video was her realization that only one in four car seats is installed correctly.

"I was shocked when I heard that statistic," she said. "But perhaps I should not have been because I am the first to acknowledge car seat installation can be difficult. So, it's important for people to know there is a program available – Buckle Up for Life – that can help ensure your car seat is installed correctly."

Through community events and online resources, Buckle Up for Life provides parents and caregivers the latest information to help find the right seats for their children, and how to install and use those seats properly. They also provide in-person assistance through their local partner agencies.

"Alana's passion for child passenger safety and her partnership with Buckle Up for Life will help raise awareness to help save lives," said Gloria Del Castillo, child passenger safety expert at Cincinnati Children's and senior specialist of community engagement for Buckle Up for Life. "As an athlete, a mom and a member of Team Toyota, her message resonates with parents and caregivers across the nation."

"Buckle Up for Life strives to ensure families have the resources and education they need to keep their children safe on the road," said Keith Jones, senior manager, Strategic Partnerships, Mobility, Toyota Motor North America. "Alana's support and her heartfelt video message will reach thousands of families. And, at Toyota, we will share her message with team members, customers, and other Toyota partners throughout the nation."

An avid snowboarder throughout her youth, in 2000 at age 17, Nichols injured her back while attempting a backflip on her snowboard. The injury caused her to be paralyzed from the waist down, but she quickly transitioned to adaptive sports. She is a five-time Paralympian, and six-time medalist. Nichols is the first U.S. female Olympian to win gold medals at both the summer (wheelchair basketball) and winter (alpine ski racing) Paralympic Games.

About Buckle Up for Life

Buckle Up for Life is a national injury prevention program for families, created by Toyota and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in 2004, to help keep child passengers safe. The program partners with leading children's hospitals, community organizations, local governments, schools and non-profit organizations to teach parents and children about the proper use of car seats and seat belts, and to provide free car seats to families in need. Buckle Up for Life has reached more than 180,000 people in collaboration with over 600 community organizations in nearly 250 cities nationwide—and expands to new partners each year. In one city alone, the program nearly tripled the proper use of car seats among participating families. Toyota has provided funding for over 90,000 child safety seats for families in need. For more information about Buckle Up for Life, please visit www.buckleupforlife.org.

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 3 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. A nonprofit, academic medical center established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. www.cincinnatichildrens.org

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, the most among any automaker, with more in showrooms later this year.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contact

Victor Vanov

Toyota Corporate Communications

Victor.vanov@toyota.com

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America