Sodoma Law Opens 5th Location: Introducing Sodoma Law Greenville

Greenville, SC is the latest Carolinas location for steadily growing family law firm

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodoma Law , a full-service family law firm, known for its advocacy in divorce and custody cases, is announcing the opening of Sodoma Law Greenville. Sodoma Law attorney Kelsey Queen has been named Managing Attorney and will lead the Greenville, SC office. In addition to this newest location, Sodoma Law offices include its headquarters in Charlotte, NC in the historic Graham building, as well as Sodoma Law Union in Monroe, NC, Sodoma Law North in Cornelius, NC, and Sodoma Law York in Rock Hill, SC.

"We are excited to extend our family law practice to the Greenville, South Carolina area," said Nicole Sodoma, Managing Principal, Sodoma Law. "Led by Kelsey Queen, Sodoma Law Greenville will continue our mission of connecting clients with compassionate and tenacious attorneys who are outstanding client advocates. Since our doors opened almost 15 years ago, I have planned to open in Greenville. I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to become an integral part of that community."

While the Sodoma Law Greenville office is focused on all aspects of family law and divorce, clients benefit from Sodoma Law's full-service approach, with access to a range of practice areas including estate planning and mediation, as well as surrogacy and adoption, across the firm's locations.

The new office arrives less than two years after the opening of Sodoma Law North , located in Cornelius, North Carolina in North Mecklenburg County. The Greenville, SC firm is already looking to expand its team with the addition of an experienced family law attorney and litigation paralegal. See the firm's employee site for more information.

About Sodoma Law

Sodoma Law is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional NC locations in Monroe, Union County; Cornelius, North Mecklenburg County; and in South Carolina in Rock Hill, York County, and now Greenville, Greenville County. The firm's areas of practice include Family Law, Adoption, Mediation, and Estate Planning. Sodoma Law includes multiple certified Parenting Coordinators and attorneys with substantial Guardian ad Litem experience.

