Raytheon Technologies Reports 2022 Results, Announces 2023 Outlook and Plan to Realign into Three Business Segments

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported fourth quarter 2022 results and announced its 2023 outlook and plan to realign its business units into three segments.

Fourth quarter 2022

Sales of $18.1 billion

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.96 , which included $0.31 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges

Adjusted EPS of $1.27

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $4.6 billion ; Free cash flow of $3.8 billion

Achieved approximately $130 million of incremental RTX gross cost synergies

Company backlog of $175 billion ; including defense backlog of $69 billion

Repurchased $408 million of RTX shares

Full year 2022

Sales of $67.1 billion

GAAP EPS of $3.51

Adjusted EPS of $4.78

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $7.2 billion ; Free cash flow of $4.9 billion

Achieved approximately $405 million of incremental RTX gross cost synergies

Repurchased $2.8 billion of RTX shares

Outlook for full year 2023

Sales of $72.0 - $73.0 billion

Adjusted EPS of $4.90 - $5.05

Free cash flow of approximately $4.8 billion

Share repurchase of $3.0 billion of RTX shares

"Raytheon Technologies delivered solid full-year results with strong free cash flow that exceeded our expectations," said Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "We effectively supported the rapid commercial aerospace recovery and delivered critical platforms and advanced technologies for customers to meet their increasingly complex needs, while achieving $86 billion in new awards in 2022 and ending the year with a total backlog of $175 billion."

"Our portfolio is well positioned to capture growing demand and we expect to deliver sales growth and margin expansion, along with strong free cash flow generation, in 2023. We are deploying capital investments to bring new technologies to market and accelerate productivity improvement, all while remaining committed to returning at least $20 billion to our shareowners post-merger through early 2024."

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations and expected cash flow from operations) is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of items for exclusion from the GAAP measure (such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures and other structural changes). We are unable to address the probable significance of this information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future GAAP results. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Portfolio Realignment

On track to surpass all merger-related goals, the company plans to strengthen its market position and generate additional revenue and technology synergies by realigning its business units. Christopher Calio, whose role has been expanded to President and Chief Operating Officer of Raytheon Technologies, effective March 1, will oversee the business transformation initiative.

"In 2023 we will further align our market-leading franchises with customer needs to drive operational agility and excellence," said Christopher Calio, Chief Operating Officer, Raytheon Technologies. "By more fully leveraging our scale, we will deliver enhanced customer solutions and unlock cost savings opportunities with improved resource allocation and a streamlined footprint."

The three focused business segments will be Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The company plans to implement the reorganization during the second half of 2023 and will provide additional updates on its progress over the coming months.

Additionally, the company announced that Roy Azevedo, President of Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS), will retire from his role and serve as an advisor to Christopher Calio, Chief Operating Officer, to help with the transformation.

Fourth quarter 2022

Raytheon Technologies reported fourth quarter sales of $18.1 billion, up 6 percent over the prior year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.96 was up 109 percent versus the prior year and included $0.31 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EPS of $1.27 was up 18 percent versus the prior year. Both GAAP and Adjusted EPS included about 6 cents of a tax benefit associated with legal entity and operational reorganizations.

The company recorded net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners in the fourth quarter of $1.4 billion, up 108 percent versus the prior year which included $446 million of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted net income was $1.9 billion, up 16 percent versus prior year. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was $4.6 billion. Capital expenditures were $855 million, resulting in free cash flow of $3.8 billion.

Summary Financial Results – Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareowners





4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions, except EPS)

2022

2021 % Change

2022

2021 % Change Reported



















Sales $ 18,093

$ 17,044 6 %

$ 67,074

$ 64,388 4 % Net Income $ 1,422

$ 685 108 %

$ 5,216

$ 3,897 34 % EPS $ 0.96

$ 0.46 109 %

$ 3.51

$ 2.58 36 %





















Adjusted



















Sales $ 18,093

$ 17,044 6 %

$ 67,074

$ 64,388 4 % Net Income $ 1,868

$ 1,614 16 %

$ 7,098

$ 6,445 10 % EPS $ 1.27

$ 1.08 18 %

$ 4.78

$ 4.27 12 %





















Operating Cash Flow from

Continuing Operations $ 4,628

$ 3,161 46 %

$ 7,168

$ 7,142 — % Free Cash Flow

$ 3,773

$ 2,207 71 %

$ 4,880

$ 5,008 (3) %

Backlog and Bookings

Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $175 billion, of which $106 billion was from commercial aerospace and $69 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

$1.0 billion to manufacture and deliver Guidance Enhanced Missile (GEM-T) for an international customer at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD)

$1.0 billion of classified bookings at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS)

$698 million for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine at RMD

$638 million for F135 production at Pratt & Whitney

$512 million for F135 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney

$415 million for Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) production for the U.S. Navy and international customers at RMD

$405 million for maintenance and support of a Surveillance Radar Program (SRP) for an international customer at RMD

$317 million for AIM-9X Sidewinder production lot 23 for the U.S. Air Force and international customers at RMD

$247 million for MIR replenishment for an international customer at RMD

$210 million for F117 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney

Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD).

Collins Aerospace

4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2022

2021 % Change

2022

2021 % Change Reported





















Sales $ 5,662

$ 4,942 15 %



$ 20,597

$ 18,449 12 %

Operating Profit $ 741

$ 461 61 %



$ 2,343

$ 1,759 33 %

ROS 13.1 %

9.3 % 380 bps

11.4 %

9.5 % 190 bps























Adjusted





















Sales $ 5,662

$ 4,942 15 %



$ 20,597

$ 18,449 12 %

Operating Profit $ 743

$ 469 58 %



$ 2,574

$ 1,799 43 %

ROS 13.1 %

9.5 % 360 bps

12.5 %

9.8 % 270 bps

Collins Aerospace had fourth quarter 2022 sales of $5,662 million, up 15 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 21 percent increase in commercial aftermarket, a 20 percent increase in commercial OE and a 5 percent increase in military. The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic, which resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization, and narrowbody deliveries.

Collins Aerospace recorded operating profit of $741 million, up 61 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket volume and lower R&D expense, which more than offset higher SG&A expense. Adjusted operating profit of $743 million in the quarter was up 58 percent versus the prior year.

Pratt & Whitney

4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2022

2021 % Change

2022

2021 % Change Reported





















Sales $ 5,652

$ 5,115 10 %



$ 20,530

$ 18,150 13 %

Operating Profit $ 306

$ 135 127 %



$ 1,075

$ 454 137 %

ROS 5.4 %

2.6 % 280 bps

5.2 %

2.5 % 270 bps























Adjusted





















Sales $ 5,652

$ 5,115 10 %



$ 20,530

$ 18,150 13 %

Operating Profit $ 321

$ 162 98 %



$ 1,250

$ 487 157 %

ROS 5.7 %

3.2 % 250 bps

6.1 %

2.7 % 340 bps

Pratt & Whitney had fourth quarter sales of $5,652 million, up 10 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 37 percent increase in commercial OE and an 11 percent increase in commercial aftermarket which more than offset a 2 percent decrease in military sales. The increase in commercial sales was primarily due to favorable OE engine volume and mix, and higher shop visits and related spare part sales. The decrease in military sales was driven primarily by lower military legacy aftermarket sales.

Pratt & Whitney recorded operating profit of $306 million, up 127 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket sales, which included a favorable customer contract adjustment, and was partially offset by higher SG&A and R&D expense. Pratt & Whitney recorded adjusted operating profit of $321 million in the quarter, up 98 percent versus the prior year.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2022

2021 % Change

2022

2021 % Change Reported





















Sales $ 3,544

$ 3,870 (8) %



$ 14,312

$ 15,180 (6) %

Operating Profit $ 278

$ 639 (56) %



$ 1,342

$ 1,833 (27) %

ROS 7.8 %

16.5 % (870) bps

9.4 %

12.1 % (270) bps























Adjusted





















Sales $ 3,544

$ 3,870 (8) %



$ 14,312

$ 15,180 (6) %

Operating Profit $ 278

$ 400 (31) %



$ 1,342

$ 1,594 (16) %

ROS 7.8 %

10.3 % (250) bps

9.4 %

10.5 % (110) bps

RIS had fourth quarter 2022 sales of $3,544 million, down 8 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in sales was driven by the impact of the prior year Global Training and Services divestiture. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures and FX, sales were down 5 percent versus prior year driven by Command, Control and Communications, Cyber, Training and Services, and Sensing and Effects.

RIS recorded operating profit of $278 million, down 56 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in operating profit was driven in part by the impact of the prior year Global Training and Services divestiture and the related gain on sale, as well as unfavorable mix, lower net program efficiencies and lower volume. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was down 31 percent versus the prior year.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2022

2021 % Change

2022

2021 % Change Reported





















Sales $ 4,100

$ 3,859 6 %



$ 14,863

$ 15,539 (4) %

Operating Profit $ 376

$ 486 (23) %



$ 1,519

$ 2,004 (24) %

ROS 9.2 %

12.6 % (340) bps

10.2 %

12.9 % (270) bps























Adjusted





















Sales $ 4,100

$ 3,859 6 %



$ 14,863

$ 15,539 (4) %

Operating Profit $ 418

$ 486 (14) %



$ 1,569

$ 2,004 (22) %

ROS 10.2 %

12.6 % (240) bps

10.6 %

12.9 % (230) bps

RMD had fourth quarter 2022 sales of $4,100 million, up 6 percent versus prior year. The increase in sales was primarily driven by higher net sales in Naval Power including SPY-6, Strategic Missile Defense including NGI, and Advanced Technology programs.

RMD recorded operating profit of $376 million, down 23 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in operating profit was driven primarily by unfavorable program mix and lower net program efficiencies, and a charge associated with a divestiture, partially offset by higher volume. RMD recorded adjusted operating profit of $418 million, down 14 percent versus the prior year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Conference Call on the Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Raytheon Technologies' financial results conference call will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. The corresponding presentation slides will be available for downloading prior to the call.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTC") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding significant nonoperational items and/or significant operational items that may occur at irregular intervals (hereinafter referred to as "net significant and/or non-recurring items"). Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Acquisition accounting adjustments include the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, the amortization of the property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment acquired through acquisitions and the amortization of customer contractual obligations related to loss making or below market contracts acquired. Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. For the Business segments, when applicable, adjustments of net sales similarly reflect continuing operations excluding other significant items, organic sales similarly excludes the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and net significant and/or non-recurring items, and adjustments of operating profit (loss) and operating profit margins (also referred to as return on sales (ROS)) similarly reflect continuing operations, excluding restructuring, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing RTC's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of RTC's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations and expected cash flow from operations, respectively) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward- looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTC") management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid and are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "objectives," "confident," "on track" and other words of similar meaning. Forward- looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax payments and rates, research and development spending, cost savings, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, other anticipated benefits to RTC of the United Technologies Corporation ("UTC") acquisition of Rockwell Collins in 2018, the merger (the "merger") between UTC and Raytheon Company ("Raytheon")) or the spin-offs by UTC of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions"), including estimated synergies and customer cost savings resulting from the merger and the anticipated benefits and costs of the separation transactions and other statements that are not solely historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of changes in global economic, capital market and political conditions in the U.S. and globally, such as from the global sanctions and export controls with respect to Russia, and any changes therein, including related to financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices or supply (including energy supply), inflation, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, disruptions in global supply chain and labor markets, and geopolitical risks; (2) risks associated with U.S. government sales, including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a continuing resolution, a government shutdown, the debt ceiling or measures taken to avoid default, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs; (3) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, and performance of RTC advanced technologies and new products and services and the realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts), as well as the challenges of operating in RTC's highly- competitive industries; (4) risks relating to RTC's reliance on U.S. and non-U.S. suppliers and commodity markets, including the effect of sanctions, delays and disruptions in the delivery of materials and services to RTC or its suppliers and price increases; (5) risks relating to RTC international operations from, among other things, changes in trade policies and implementation of sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations, economic conditions, political factors, sales methods, and U.S. or local government regulations; (6) the condition of the aerospace industry; (7) the ability of RTC to attract, train and retain qualified personnel and maintain its culture and high ethical standards, and the ability of our personnel to continue to operate our facilities and businesses around the world; (8) the effect of and risks relating to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on RTC's business, supply chain, operations and the industries in which it operates, including the decrease in global air travel, and the timing and extent of the ongoing recovery from COVID-19; (9) the scope, nature, timing and challenges of managing acquisitions, investments, divestitures and other transactions, including the realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation, the assumption of liabilities and other risks and incurrence of related costs and expenses; (10) compliance with legal, environmental, regulatory and other requirements, including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anticorruption requirements, such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which RTC and its businesses operate; (11) the outcome of pending, threatened and future legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies, including those related to U.S. government audits and disputes; (12) factors that could impact RTC's ability to engage in desirable capital-raising or strategic transactions, including its capital structure, levels of indebtedness, capital expenditures and research and development spending, and the availability of credit, credit market conditions and other factors; (13) uncertainties associated with the timing and scope of future repurchases by RTC of its common stock or declarations of cash dividends, which may be discontinued, accelerated, suspended or delayed at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (14) the risks relating to realizing expected benefits from RTC strategic initiatives such as cost reduction, restructuring, digital transformation and other operational initiatives; (15) risks relating to the integration of the legacy businesses of UTC and RTC as well as the merger, and the realization of the anticipated benefits of those transactions; (16) risks of additional tax exposures due to new tax legislation or other developments, in the U.S. and other countries in which RTC and its businesses operate; (17) risks relating to a RTC product safety failure or other failure affecting RTC's or its customers' or suppliers' products or systems; (18) risks relating to cyber-attacks on RTC's information technology infrastructure, products, suppliers, customers and partners, threats to RTC facilities and personnel, as well as other events outside of RTC's control such as public health crises, damaging weather or other acts of nature; (19) the effect of changes in accounting estimates for our programs on our financial results; (20) the effect of changes in pension and other postretirement plan estimates and assumptions and contributions; (21) risks relating to an impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; (22) the effects of climate change and changing climate-related regulations, customer and market demands, products and technologies; and (23) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions and other internal restructurings as tax-free to UTC and former UTC shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of RTC, UTC and Raytheon on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and RTC assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations



Quarter Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Sales $ 18,093

$ 17,044

$ 67,074

$ 64,388 Costs and Expenses:















Cost of sales 14,526

13,616

53,406

51,897

Research and development 716

810

2,711

2,732

Selling, general and administrative 1,379

1,407

5,663

5,224

Total Costs and Expenses 16,621

15,833

61,780

59,853 Other income, net 29

109

120

423 Operating profit 1,501

1,320

5,414

4,958

Non-service pension income (467)

(472)

(1,889)

(1,944)

Debt extinguishment costs —

617

—

649

Interest expense, net 318

308

1,276

1,322 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,650

867

6,027

4,931

Income tax expense 182

96

700

786 Net income from continuing operations 1,468

771

5,327

4,145

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from continuing operations 46

86

111

248 Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners 1,422

685

5,216

3,897 Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to common shareowners —

1

(19)

(33) Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,422

$ 686

$ 5,197

$ 3,864

















Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Basic:















Income from continuing operations $ 0.97

$ 0.46

$ 3.54

$ 2.60

Loss from discontinued operations —

—

(0.02)

(0.03)

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 0.97

$ 0.46

$ 3.52

$ 2.57 Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Diluted:















Income from continuing operations $ 0.96

$ 0.46

$ 3.51

$ 2.58

Loss from discontinued operations —

—

(0.01)

(0.02)

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 0.96

$ 0.46

$ 3.50

$ 2.56

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 1,465.5

1,490.5

1,475.5

1,501.6

Diluted shares 1,476.3

1,500.2

1,485.9

1,508.5

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Collins Aerospace $ 5,662 $ 5,662

$ 4,942 $ 4,942

$ 20,597 $ 20,597

$ 18,449 $ 18,449 Pratt & Whitney 5,652 5,652

5,115 5,115

20,530 20,530

18,150 18,150 Raytheon Intelligence & Space 3,544 3,544

3,870 3,870

14,312 14,312

15,180 15,180 Raytheon Missiles & Defense 4,100 4,100

3,859 3,859

14,863 14,863

15,539 15,539 Total segments 18,958 18,958

17,786 17,786

70,302 70,302

67,318 67,318 Eliminations and other (865) (865)

(742) (742)

(3,228) (3,228)

(2,930) (2,930) Consolidated $ 18,093 $ 18,093

$ 17,044 $ 17,044

$ 67,074 $ 67,074

$ 64,388 $ 64,388























Operating Profit





















Collins Aerospace $ 741 $ 743

$ 461 $ 469

$ 2,343 $ 2,574

$ 1,759 $ 1,799 Pratt & Whitney 306 321

135 162

1,075 1,250

454 487 Raytheon Intelligence & Space 278 278

639 400

1,342 1,342

1,833 1,594 Raytheon Missiles & Defense 376 418

486 486

1,519 1,569

2,004 2,004 Total segments 1,701 1,760

1,721 1,517

6,279 6,735

6,050 5,884 Eliminations and other (43) (43)

(35) (35)

(174) (180)

(133) (133) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items (63) (45)

(233) (70)

(318) (252)

(552) (284) FAS/CAS operating adjustment 385 385

449 449

1,520 1,520

1,796 1,796 Acquisition accounting adjustments (479) —

(582) —

(1,893) —

(2,203) — Consolidated $ 1,501 $ 2,057

$ 1,320 $ 1,861

$ 5,414 $ 7,823

$ 4,958 $ 7,263























Segment Operating Profit Margin

















Collins Aerospace 13.1 % 13.1 %

9.3 % 9.5 %

11.4 % 12.5 %

9.5 % 9.8 % Pratt & Whitney 5.4 % 5.7 %

2.6 % 3.2 %

5.2 % 6.1 %

2.5 % 2.7 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space 7.8 % 7.8 %

16.5 % 10.3 %

9.4 % 9.4 %

12.1 % 10.5 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense 9.2 % 10.2 %

12.6 % 12.6 %

10.2 % 10.6 %

12.9 % 12.9 % Total segment 9.0 % 9.3 %

9.7 % 8.5 %

8.9 % 9.6 %

9.0 % 8.7 %

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,220

$ 7,832 Accounts receivable, net 9,108

9,661 Contract assets 11,534

11,361 Inventory, net 10,617

9,178 Other assets, current 4,964

4,018 Total current assets 42,443

42,050 Customer financing assets 2,603

2,848 Fixed assets, net 15,170

14,972 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,829

1,958 Goodwill 53,840

54,436 Intangible assets, net 36,823

38,516 Other assets 6,156

6,624 Total assets $ 158,864

$ 161,404







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 625

$ 134 Accounts payable 9,896

8,751 Accrued employee compensation 2,401

2,658 Other accrued liabilities 10,999

10,162 Contract liabilities 14,598

13,720 Long-term debt currently due 595

24 Total current liabilities 39,114

35,449 Long-term debt 30,694

31,327 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,586

1,657 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 4,807

7,855 Other long-term liabilities 8,449

10,417 Total liabilities 84,650

86,705 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 36

35 Shareowners' Equity:





Common stock 37,911

37,445 Treasury stock (15,530)

(12,727) Retained earnings 52,269

50,265 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,018)

(1,915) Total shareowners' equity 72,632

73,068 Noncontrolling interest 1,546

1,596 Total equity 74,178

74,664 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 158,864

$ 161,404

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Activities:













Net income from continuing operations $ 1,468

$ 771

$ 5,327

$ 4,145 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash flows provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 1,048

1,144

4,108

4,557 Deferred income tax benefit (provision) 18

54

(1,663)

(88) Stock compensation cost 102

99

420

442 Net periodic pension and other postretirement income (351)

(341)

(1,413)

(1,414) Debt extinguishment costs —

617

—

649 Change in:













Accounts receivable 116

(173)

437

(570) Contract assets 765

(477)

(234)

(1,594) Inventory (141)

220

(1,575)

163 Other current assets (443)

(291)

(1,027)

(566) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 777

492

2,075

917 Contract liabilities 1,130

1,289

846

1,372 Global pension contributions (28)

(21)

(94)

(59) Other operating activities, net 167

(222)

(39)

(812) Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations 4,628

3,161

7,168

7,142 Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (855)

(954)

(2,288)

(2,134) Payments on customer financing assets (49)

(56)

(150)

(231) Receipts from customer financing assets 53

190

179

389 Investments in businesses —

(1,082)

(66)

(1,088) Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred —

805

94

1,879 Increase in other intangible assets (169)

(91)

(487)

(308) Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts, net 54

(58)

(205)

(16) Other investing activities, net 28

21

94

145 Net cash flows used in investing activities from continuing operations (938)

(1,225)

(2,829)

(1,364) Financing Activities:













Issuance of long-term debt 1

2,081

1

4,062 Repayment of long-term debt (1)

(1,747)

(3)

(4,254) Debt extinguishment costs —

(609)

—

(649) Change in commercial paper, net (1,549)

(160)

518

(160) Change in other short-term borrowings, net (15)

88

(29)

47 Dividends paid on common stock (791)

(745)

(3,128)

(2,957) Repurchase of common stock (408)

(327)

(2,803)

(2,327) Net transfers to discontinued operations —

(44)

—

(71) Other financing activities, net (86)

(111)

(415)

(447) Net cash flows used in financing activities from continuing operations (2,849)

(1,574)

(5,859)

(6,756) Discontinued Operations:













Net cash used in operating activities —

(44)

—

(71) Net cash used in investing activities —

—

—

— Net cash provided by financing activities —

44

—

71 Net cash used in discontinued operations —

—

—

— Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations 15

(11)

(42)

(1) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 856

351

(1,562)

(979) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 5,435

7,502

7,853

8,832 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year 6,291

7,853

6,291

7,853 Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets 71

21

71

21 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 6,220

$ 7,832

$ 6,220

$ 7,832

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin

Quarter Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Collins Aerospace













Net sales $ 5,662

$ 4,942

$ 20,597

$ 18,449 Operating profit $ 741

$ 461

$ 2,343

$ 1,759 Restructuring (2)

(8)

(21)

(40) Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (1) —

—

(141)

— Charges associated with disposition of businesses $ —

$ —

$ (69)

$ — Adjusted operating profit $ 743

$ 469

$ 2,574

$ 1,799 Adjusted operating profit margin 13.1 %

9.5 %

12.5 %

9.8 % Pratt & Whitney













Net sales $ 5,652

$ 5,115

$ 20,530

$ 18,150 Operating profit $ 306

$ 135

$ 1,075

$ 454 Restructuring (15)

(1)

(20)

(7) Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (1) —

—

(155)

— Litigation accrual —

(26)

—

(26) Adjusted operating profit $ 321

$ 162

$ 1,250

$ 487 Adjusted operating profit margin 5.7 %

3.2 %

6.1 %

2.7 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space













Net sales $ 3,544

$ 3,870

$ 14,312

$ 15,180 Operating profit $ 278

$ 639

$ 1,342

$ 1,833 Gain on sale of business —

239

—

239 Adjusted operating profit $ 278

$ 400

$ 1,342

$ 1,594 Adjusted operating profit margin 7.8 %

10.3 %

9.4 %

10.5 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense













Net sales $ 4,100

$ 3,859

$ 14,863

$ 15,539 Operating profit $ 376

$ 486

$ 1,519

$ 2,004 Restructuring —

—

(8)

— Charge associated with the divestiture of a non-core business (42)

—

(42)

— Adjusted operating profit $ 418

$ 486

$ 1,569

$ 2,004 Adjusted operating profit margin 10.2 %

12.6 %

10.6 %

12.9 % Eliminations and Other













Net sales $ (865)

$ (742)

$ (3,228)

$ (2,930) Operating loss $ (43)

$ (35)

$ (174)

$ (133) Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (1) —

—

6

— Adjusted operating loss $ (43)

$ (35)

$ (180)

$ (133) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items













Operating loss $ (63)

$ (233)

$ (318)

$ (552) Restructuring (18)

(16)

(66)

(96) Litigation accrual —

(147)

—

(147) Costs associated with the separation of the commercial businesses —

—

—

(8) Transaction and integration costs associated with the Raytheon merger —

—

—

(17) Adjusted operating loss $ (45)

$ (70)

$ (252)

$ (284) FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment













Operating profit $ 385

$ 449

$ 1,520

$ 1,796 Acquisition Accounting Adjustments













Operating loss $ (479)

$ (582)

$ (1,893)

$ (2,203) Acquisition accounting adjustments (479)

(582)

(1,893)

(2,203) Adjusted operating profit $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — RTC Consolidated













Net sales $ 18,093

$ 17,044

$ 67,074

$ 64,388 Operating profit $ 1,501

$ 1,320

$ 5,414

$ 4,958 Restructuring (35)

(25)

(115)

(143) Acquisition accounting adjustments (479)

(582)

(1,893)

(2,203) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit above (42)

66

(401)

41 Adjusted operating profit $ 2,057

$ 1,861

$ 7,823

$ 7,263

(1) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the year ended December 31, 2022 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.3 billion related to the impact of the sanctions imposed upon Russia in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily consisting of charges related to increased estimates for credit losses on both our accounts receivables and contract assets, inventory reserves, impairment of customer financing assets for products under lease and contract fulfillment costs, and recognition of supplier obligations. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the sanctions and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate

Quarter Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners $ 1,422

$ 685

$ 5,216

$ 3,897 Total Restructuring (35)

(25)

(115)

(143) Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (479)

(582)

(1,893)

(2,203) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit (42)

66

(401)

41 Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Non-service Pension Income













Non-service pension restructuring (7)

—

(2)

— Pension curtailment/settlement —

(29)

—

(29) Pension curtailment/settlement related to the sale of businesses —

12

—

12 Debt extinguishment costs —

(617)

—

(649) Tax effect of restructuring and net significant and/or non-recurring items above 117

137

518

535 Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Income Tax Expense













Tax impact from UK rate change —

—

—

(73) Tax impact from business disposal —

104

—

(44) Revaluation of certain international tax incentives —

51

—

51 Revaluation of deferred taxes related to Raytheon merger and the Company's

separation of Otis and Carrier —

(30)

—

(30) Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Noncontrolling Interest













Noncontrolling interest share of certain Russia sanction charges —

—

11

— Noncontrolling interest resulting from the revaluation of certain international tax incentives —

(16)

—

(16) Less: Impact on net income attributable to common shareowners (446)

(929)

(1,882)

(2,548) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners $ 1,868

$ 1,614

$ 7,098

$ 6,445















Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.96

$ 0.46

$ 3.51

$ 2.58 Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.31)

(0.62)

(1.27)

(1.69) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.27

$ 1.08

$ 4.78

$ 4.27















Effective Tax Rate 11.0 %

11.1 %

11.6 %

15.9 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate (2.5) %

(6.4) %

(2.8) %

0.4 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 13.5 %

17.5 %

14.4 %

15.5 %

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Quarter Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2022

2021 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 4,628

$ 3,161 Capital expenditures (855)

(954) Free cash flow $ 3,773

$ 2,207









Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2022

2021 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 7,168

$ 7,142 Capital expenditures (2,288)

(2,134) Free cash flow $ 4,880

$ 5,008

