Ionia Partners with Bits of Stock to Power Next Generation of Loyalty Programs

Ionia's robust payments & loyalty toolkit will now include Stock Rewards powered by the Bits of Stock Growth Rewards API™

TEMPE, Ariz. and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionia, Inc., a leading payments and rewards platform, and Bits of Stock, the platform that powers Stock Rewards & loyalty programs, have announced a partnership to give Ionia clients even more ways to deepen relationships with their customers.

A recent study from NYU Stern found issuing Stock Rewards drove a 51% increase in customer spending.

The partnership expands Ionia's already robust capabilities, now enabling clients to reward their customers in fractional shares of stock.

"We are excited to partner with Bits of Stock to give our clients the ability to offer their customers unique and valuable rewards," said Marshall Greenwald, CEO of Ionia. "Bits has proven Stock Rewards to be a powerful revenue driver and we're excited to share their technology with our clients."

A recent study from NYU Stern, in partnership with Bits of Stock, found issuing Stock Rewards drove a 51% increase in customer spending and more than 16x ROI.

"We believe that this partnership will change the way businesses think about customer rewards," said Arash Asady, CEO of Bits of Stock. "Ionia provides powerful loyalty & payment tools that reach millions of end users, and we're thrilled to collaborate to move the industry forward."

Through the partnership, Ionia clients will have access to Bits of Stock's technology and brokerage services to easily integrate Stock Rewards into their existing loyalty programs. The partnership will allow businesses across verticals to offer their customers the opportunity to get rewarded in assets that help them build wealth.

For more information about the product launch, please visit the Ionia website or contact Adam Gleicher at adam@bitsofstock.com.

About Ionia

Ionia, based in Tempe, AZ, is the payments and rewards platform that delivers the future today, with instant payments, stackable rewards and Visa programs furnished through one API. Our frictionless, flexible platform allows our partners to create a world-class intuitive fintech offering, built on the largest rewards network in North America. For more information visit http://www.ionia.io.

About Bits of Stock

Bits of Stock enables financial institutions and brands to reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Their embeddable API, brokerage services & merchant funded offers allow for fully customizable solutions. For more information visit www.bitsofstock.com.

