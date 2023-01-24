HOME BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4%

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $10.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $342,000 from $10.4 million, or $1.28 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2022.

Home Bank Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Home Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to report strong earnings and loan growth throughout our footprint for the third consecutive quarter," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "While maintaining a strong credit discipline, the Company's total loans increased on a reported basis 6% from the previous quarter. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $127.9 million, or 22% on an annualized basis. We are seeing continuous success attracting new customers throughout our footprint."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.4 billion at December 31, 2022 , up $127.5 million , or 6%, from September 30, 2022 . PPP loans totaled $6.7 million at December 31, 2022, down $402,000 , or 6%, from September 30, 2022.

Net interest income totaled $33.3 million , up $1.3 million , or 4%, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 27 basis points from 4.11% for the third quarter of 2022 to 4.38%.

Nonperforming assets totaled $11.0 million , or 0.34% of total assets, down $6.5 million , or 37%, from September 30, 2022 primarily due to improved performance of some loans and paydowns.

The Company recorded a $2.0 million provision to the allowance for loan losses, compared to a $1.7 million provision in the prior quarter, primarily due to loan growth.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.4 billion at December 31, 2022, up $127.5 million, or 6%, from September 30, 2022. PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $402,000, or 6%, from September 30, 2022. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022.



















December 31,

September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

Amount

Percent Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 389,616

$ 376,028

$ 13,588

4 % Home equity loans and lines

61,863

60,624

1,239

2 Commercial real estate

1,152,537

1,086,656

65,881

6 Construction and land

313,175

328,753

(15,578)

(5) Multi-family residential

100,588

97,212

3,376

3 Total real estate loans

2,017,779

1,949,273

68,506

4 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

377,894

320,900

56,994

18 Consumer

35,077

33,106

1,971

6 Total other loans

412,971

354,006

58,965

17 Total loans

$ 2,430,750

$ 2,303,279

$ 127,471

6 %

The average loan yield was 5.43% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2022. Commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans were the primary drivers for the loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2022. Commercial real estate loan growth for the current quarter was primarily in our Acadiana and Houston markets. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the growth in commercial and industrial loans was primarily within our Acadiana and Northshore markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), totaled $11.0 million, or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2022, down $6.5 million, or 37%, from $17.5 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $39,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $365,000 for the third quarter of 2022.

The Company made a $2.0 million provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2022, provisions to the allowance for loan losses totaled $7.5 million. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $29.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $27.4 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.6 billion at December 31, 2022, down $105.2 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to customers utilizing excess cash. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022.



















December 31,

September 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

Amount

Percent Demand deposits

$ 904,301

$ 921,089

$ (16,788)

(2) % Savings

305,871

325,594

(19,723)

(6) Money market

423,990

452,474

(28,484)

(6) NOW

663,574

686,592

(23,018)

(3) Certificates of deposit

335,445

352,675

(17,230)

(5) Total deposits

$ 2,633,181

$ 2,738,424

$ (105,243)

(4) %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 17 basis points from 0.27% for the third quarter of 2022 to 0.44% for the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2022, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $259.1 million.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 27 basis points from 4.11% for the third quarter of 2022 to 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in the average yield on loans, which was partially offset with an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the increased rates paid on deposits during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The average loan yield was 5.43% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 primarily reflecting increased market rates of interest coupled with loan growth during the period.

Average PPP loans were $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $2.5 million, or 27%, from the third quarter of 2022. Unrecognized PPP lender fees totaled $94,000 at December 31, 2022.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $750,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $97,000, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.

The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 17 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 due to the increased market rates of interest.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,374,065

$ 32,826

5.43 %

$ 2,265,846

$ 29,859

5.17 % Investment securities (TE)

549,961

3,214

2.37

532,300

2,958

2.25 Other interest-earning assets

62,240

555

3.54

262,127

1,447

2.19 Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,986,266

$ 36,595

4.82 %

$ 3,060,273

$ 34,264

4.41 %

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,431,577

$ 1,463

0.41 %

$ 1,522,350

$ 876

0.23 % Certificates of deposit

338,389

486

0.57

371,925

394

0.42 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,769,966

1,949

0.44

1,894,275

1,270

0.27 Other borrowings

5,539

53

3.80

5,539

53

3.80 Subordinated debt

53,984

855

6.33

53,943

859

6.37 FHLB advances

54,620

456

3.28

24,977

105

1.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,884,109

$ 3,313

0.70 %

$ 1,978,734

$ 2,287

0.46 %

























Net interest spread (TE)









4.12 %









3.95 % Net interest margin (TE)









4.38 %









4.11 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $21.2 million, up $454,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Compensation and benefits were up $752,000 from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in group health insurance and bonuses for the quarter, partially offset by a decrease in credit losses on unfunded commitments of $316,000.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.25 per share payable on February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023.

The Company repurchased 1,315 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022 at an average price per share of $42.84 under the Company's 2020 Repurchase Plan. An additional 195,718 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $39.82 and $29.20, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets and PPP loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.

















For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021













Reported net income

$ 10,776

$ 10,434

$ 10,238 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

350

358

221 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 11,126

$ 10,792

$ 10,459













Reported loan income

$ 32,826

$ 29,859

$ 24,215 Less: PPP loan income

26

132

2,201 Loan income excluding PPP loan income

$ 32,800

$ 29,727

$ 22,014













Loan yield

5.43 %

5.17 %

5.12 % Negative (positive) impact of PPP loans

0.01

—

(0.29) Loan yield excluding PPP loans

5.44 %

5.17 %

4.83 %













Net interest margin

4.38 %

4.11 %

3.53 % Negative (positive) impact of PPP loans

0.01

—

(0.24) Net interest margin excluding PPP loans

4.39 %

4.11 %

3.29 %













Total assets

$ 3,228,280

$ 3,167,666

$ 2,938,244 Less: Intangible assets

87,973

87,839

61,949 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,140,307

$ 3,079,827

$ 2,876,295













Total shareholders' equity

$ 329,954

$ 316,656

$ 351,903 Less: Intangible assets

87,973

87,839

61,949 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 241,981

$ 228,817

$ 289,954



























Total loans

$ 2,430,750

$ 2,303,279

$ 1,840,093 Less: PPP loans

6,692

7,094

43,637 Total loans excluding PPP loans

$ 2,424,058

$ 2,296,185

$ 1,796,456













Return on average equity

13.23 %

12.35 %

11.65 % Add: Average intangible assets

5.52

4.99

2.83 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

18.75 %

17.34 %

14.48 %













Common equity ratio

10.22 %

10.00 %

11.98 % Less: Intangible assets

2.51

2.57

1.90 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

7.71 %

7.43 %

10.08 %













Book value per share

$ 39.82

$ 38.27

$ 41.27 Less: Intangible assets

10.62

10.61

7.27 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 29.20

$ 27.66

$ 34.00















This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

















(dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

%

Change

December 31,

2021 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 87,401

$ 150,556

(42) %

$ 601,443 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

349

349

—

349 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

486,518

492,758

(1)

327,632 Investment securities held to maturity

1,075

1,080

—

2,102 Mortgage loans held for sale

98

169

(42)

1,104 Loans, net of unearned income

2,430,750

2,303,279

6

1,840,093 Allowance for loan losses

(29,299)

(27,351)

(7)

(21,089) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,401,451

2,275,928

6

1,819,004 Office properties and equipment, net

43,560

43,685

—

43,542 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

46,276

46,019

1

40,361 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

87,973

87,839

—

61,949 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

73,579

69,283

6

40,758 Total Assets

$ 3,228,280

$ 3,167,666

2

$ 2,938,244



































Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,633,181

$ 2,738,424

(4) %

$ 2,535,849 Other Borrowings

5,539

5,539

—

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,013

53,958

—

— Federal Home Loan Bank advances

176,213

24,816

610

26,046 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

29,380

28,273

4

18,907 Total Liabilities

2,898,326

2,851,010

2

2,586,341

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

83

83

— %

85 Additional paid-in capital

164,942

164,024

1

164,982 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(2,060)

(2,150)

4

(2,423) Retained earnings

206,296

197,553

4

188,515 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(39,307)

(42,854)

8

744 Total Shareholders' Equity

329,954

316,656

4

351,903 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,228,280

$ 3,167,666

2

$ 2,938,244







HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

%

Change

December 31,

2021

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 32,826

$ 29,859

10 %

$ 24,215

36 % Investment securities

3,214

2,958

9

1,309

146 Other investments and deposits

555

1,447

(62)

264

110 Total interest income

36,595

34,264

7

25,788

42 Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,949

1,270

53 %

974

100 % Other borrowings

53

53

—

53

— Subordinated debt expense

855

859

—

—

— Federal Home Loan Bank advances

456

105

334

111

311 Total interest expense

3,313

2,287

45

1,138

191 Net interest income

33,282

31,977

4

24,650

35 Provision (reversal) for loan losses

1,987

1,696

17

(2,648)

175 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

31,295

30,281

3

27,298

15 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,198

1,300

(8) %

1,224

(2) % Bank card fees

1,566

1,623

(4)

1,519

3 Gain on sale of loans, net

22

78

(72)

376

(94) Income from bank-owned life insurance

257

231

11

219

17 Gain on sale of assets, net

9

18

(50)

(44)

120 Other income

287

224

28

240

20 Total noninterest income

3,339

3,474

(4)

3,534

(6) Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

12,880

12,128

6 %

9,991

29 % Occupancy

2,261

2,297

(2)

1,824

24 Marketing and advertising

550

658

(16)

1,033

(47) Data processing and communication

2,295

2,284

—

2,237

3 Professional fees

388

331

17

493

(21) Forms, printing and supplies

182

185

(2)

164

11 Franchise and shares tax

693

633

9

396

75 Regulatory fees

511

467

9

331

54 Foreclosed assets, net

30

101

(70)

155

(81) Amortization of acquisition intangible

443

453

(2)

279

59 Provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments

(170)

146

(216)

15

(1233) Other expenses

1,114

1,040

7

1,099

1 Total noninterest expense

21,177

20,723

2

18,017

18 Income before income tax expense

13,457

13,032

3

12,815

5 Income tax expense

2,681

2,598

3

2,577

4 Net income

$ 10,776

$ 10,434

3

$ 10,238

5





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.33

$ 1.29

3 %

$ 1.24

7 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.32

$ 1.28

3

$ 1.23

7





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

4 %

$ 0.23

4 %







HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

%

Change

December 31,

2021

%

Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 36,595

$ 34,264

7 %

$ 25,788

42 % Total interest expense

3,313

2,287

45

1,138

191 Net interest income

33,282

31,977

4

24,650

35 (Reversal) provision for loan losses

1,987

1,696

17

(2,648)

175 Total noninterest income

3,339

3,474

(4)

3,534

(6) Total noninterest expense

21,177

20,723

2

18,017

18 Income tax expense

2,681

2,598

3

2,577

4 Net income

$ 10,776

$ 10,434

3

$ 10,238

5





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,173,676

$ 3,265,907

(3) %

$ 2,941,274

8 % Total interest-earning assets

2,986,266

3,060,273

(2)

2,749,445

9 Total loans

2,374,065

2,265,846

5

1,856,814

28 PPP loans

6,883

9,431

(27)

67,198

(90) Total interest-bearing deposits

1,769,966

1,894,275

(7)

1,729,341

2 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,884,109

1,978,734

(5)

1,761,052

7 Total deposits

2,707,823

2,818,318

(4)

2,537,670

7 Total shareholders' equity

323,102

335,053

(4)

348,635

(7)





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.33

$ 1.29

3 %

$ 1.24

7 % Earnings per share - diluted

1.32

1.28

3

1.23

7 Book value at period end

39.82

38.27

4

41.27

(4) Tangible book value at period end

29.20

27.66

6

34.00

(14) Shares outstanding at period end

8,286,084

8,273,334

—

8,526,907

(3) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

8,070,734

8,089,246

— %

8,278,472

(3) % Diluted

8,119,481

8,138,307

—

8,331,749

(3)





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.35 %

1.27 %

6 %

1.38 %

(2) % Return on average equity

13.23

12.35

7

11.65

14 Common equity ratio

10.22

10.00

2

11.98

(15) Efficiency ratio (2)

57.83

58.45

(1)

63.93

(10) Average equity to average assets

10.18

10.26

(1)

11.85

(14) Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

10.43

9.76

7

9.77

7 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

13.63

13.65

—

15.85

(14) Net interest margin (4)

4.38

4.11

7

3.53

24





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

7.71 %

7.43 %

4 %

10.08 %

(24) % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

18.75

17.34

8

14.48

29























(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.













HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)







December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands)

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans (2)

$ 6,177

$ 4,336

$ 10,513

$ 12,799

$ 4,281

$ 17,080

$ 6,036

$ 7,233

$ 13,269 Accruing loans past due 90 days and over

—

2

2

—

3

3

—

6

6 Total nonperforming loans

6,177

4,338

10,515

12,799

4,284

17,083

6,036

7,239

13,275 Foreclosed assets and ORE

310

151

461

376

14

390

80

1,109

1,189 Total nonperforming assets

6,487

4,489

10,976

13,175

4,298

17,473

6,116

8,348

14,464 Performing troubled debt restructurings

1,605

4,600

6,205

879

4,686

5,565

1,096

3,867

4,963 Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings

$ 8,092

$ 9,089

$ 17,181

$ 14,054

$ 8,984

$ 23,038

$ 7,212

$ 12,215

$ 19,427





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.34 %









0.55 %









0.49 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.33









0.54









0.45 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.43









0.74









0.72





(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and other real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.1 million, $3.3 million and $3.7 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $3.7 million, $4.7 million and $3.5 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.













HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)





12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 2,883

$ —

$ 2,883

$ 2,293

$ 32

$ 2,325

$ 1,944

$ —

$ 1,944 Home equity loans and lines

624

—

624

500

—

500

508

—

508 Commercial real estate

13,264

550

13,814

12,504

1,193

13,697

10,207

247

10,454 Construction and land

4,680

—

4,680

4,973

—

4,973

3,572

—

3,572 Multi-family residential

572

—

572

498

—

498

457

—

457 Commercial and industrial

5,853

171

6,024

4,523

188

4,711

3,095

425

3,520 Consumer

702

—

702

647

—

647

634

—

634 Total allowance for loan losses

$ 28,578

$ 721

$ 29,299

$ 25,938

$ 1,413

$ 27,351

$ 20,417

$ 672

$ 21,089





































Unfunded lending commitments(1)

2,093

—

2,093

2,263

—

2,263

1,815

—

1,815 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 30,671

$ 721

$ 31,392

$ 28,201

$ 1,413

$ 29,614

$ 22,232

$ 672

$ 22,904





































Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









266.94 %









156.53 %









145.80 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









278.64









160.11









158.86 Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.21









1.19









1.15 Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.29









1.29









1.24





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 1,398









$ 1,260









$ 2,305 Year-to-date loan recoveries









704









605









592 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs









$ 694









$ 655









$ 1,713 Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans









0.03 %









0.04 %









0.09 %





(1) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.