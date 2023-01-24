Digital Renegade and Top Plant-Based Creator Danielle Brown's (6.5M+ Followers) Cookbook is Topping Amazon Charts After Announcing Presale

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Renegade Danielle Brown, CEO of HealthyGirl Kitchen (@healthygirlkitchen 6.5 million followers) and top plant-based creator announced the presale of her highly requested cookbook HealthyGirl Kitchen: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes to Live Your Healthiest Life. Published by Penguin Random House, and with a publish date of May 16th, Brown cannot wait to share her delicious plant based recipes with her community.

©Amanda Julca (PRNewswire)

Following Danielle's announcement, her book began climbing Amazon's charts, topping out at #1 in Vegan books

Immediately following Danielle's announcement, her book began climbing Amazon's charts, topping out at #1 in Vegan Vegetarian new releases as well as Natural Cooking, but also #3 in Quick and Easy Cooking. Additionally this made #2 in Cookbook New Releases and #8 of all Cookbooks on Amazon. All of this success made HealthyGirl Kitchen: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes to Live Your Healthiest Life the #1 Mover and Shaker (the biggest gainer in Amazon sales over the first 24 hours of the presale launch) of all books, not just cookbooks.

The expecting new mom's recipes aren't just for full fledged vegans but also those who are "plant curious" no matter where they are in their plant based journey. From meatless Mondays to decadent plant based desserts there is something for everyone wanting to adopt a more plant-filled lifestyle.

Whether you're looking for healthier breakfasts, salads, soups, dinners, sandwiches, snacks, side dishes or even desserts - this book has an abundance of plant based options to choose from. Not only is every recipe 100% vegan, refined sugar and flour free and gluten-free optional - but these recipes are also simple and easy for anyone to prepare.

"I am so excited for the public to get their hands on the HealthyGirl Kitchen cookbook," said Danielle, who's fans have been long awaiting her cookbook. "It will not only teach people how to eat healthier, but it will show people the secrets to making plant-based meatless meals taste amazing."

Danielle's growth on social media has been unprecedented, with an increase of over 2 million followers in the last 8 months now totaling 6.5 million followers. She has led campaigns for companies like Violife, Walmart, SharkNinja, Simple Mills, GoRaw and more.

Danielle's agent Christina Brennan said, "Danielle has created something special with HealthyGirl Kitchen. When you go to her page, you are welcomed in, not shamed or judged like so many other health pages make you feel. The best part is, these recipes are incredible and you do not feel like you are missing out on anything and that shows in her massive presale numbers. If you are a vegan, flexitarian, or simply just someone who likes good tasting food, HealthyGirl Kitchen: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes to Live Your Healthiest Life is a must have''.

To work with Danielle, contact President of The Digital Renegades and top talent agent Christina Brennan at christina@celebexperts.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Renegades