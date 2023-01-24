DATASSENTIAL NAMES NEW VICE PRESIDENTS OF FINANCE, MARKETING

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading food and beverage insights platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced new finance and marketing leadership to spearhead its next phase of growth.

Stacie Levy has joined the company as the Vice President of Marketing. Maggie Mattiacci, a member of the Datassential team since March 2020, has been promoted to Vice President of Finance.

"Maggie's tenure at Datassential and strong financial acumen make her a perfect fit to take on this global finance leadership role and help us to reach our ambitious goals," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "And Stacie's wide-ranging expertise will have an immediate impact on our marketing outcomes while helping to build a foundation for future growth."

Levy will be responsible for leading global marketing strategy, driving brand awareness and expanding Datassential's role as a leading food and beverage insights platform.

Levy joins Datassential with two decades of marketing leadership experience, spanning from start-up SaaS companies to global consumer brands. Before joining Datassential, she led global content and product marketing at Kerry, a global taste and nutrition company. She holds a BBA in both Marketing and Management & Human Resources with a Specialization in International Business from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

"I'm thrilled to continue my food industry career journey with a company that is at the forefront of food industry trends and innovation, while also being given the opportunity to work alongside such a talented and inspiring team," Levy said.

In her new role, Mattiacci will lead budgeting and forecasting efforts for the company, through deep financial analyses of the business. Mattiacci joined Datassential in March 2020 as the Manager of Financial Planning & Analysis, and was integrally involved in financial diligence and integration for the acquisition of CHD Expert , a global provider of foodservice operator data. Prior to Datassential, she was the Manager of Financial Planning & Analysis at ConnectureDRX, which provides digital solutions for Medicare enrollment. She holds a BBA in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"I am excited to continue to provide insights and visibility into financial performance to both internal and external stakeholders to inform business decisions and strategic initiatives," Mattiacci said.

Datassential is the data insights platform guiding the biggest names in food and beverage on trends, innovation, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of software and research solutions, customers rely on Datassential to know what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

