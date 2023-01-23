Emissions Data Now Available Online for The Covanta Tulsa Waste-to-Energy Facility

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefitting businesses and communities, announced that emissions data is now available to the public online for the Covanta Tulsa Waste-to-Energy Facility in Tulsa, OK, which every year processes 311,000 tons of waste that would have otherwise gone to methane-producing landfills.

With this information now ready on the facility's website, the Tulsa County community is given an unfettered virtual seat into the control room to view the very same data that operators use to monitor operational performance at the Waste-to-Energy facility, which serves county residents with reliable and sustainable waste management.

Waste-to-Energy facilities convert the waste that remains after recycling into electricity for homes and businesses. This technology diverts waste from landfills, a major source of methane, a greenhouse gas 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

"By making this data readily available, we hope to provide the communities of Tulsa County a feeling of confidence and pride knowing that the waste being processed at the Waste-to-Energy facility is being done so both sustainably and safely," said Tequila Smith of Covanta, which owns and operates the facility. "Furthermore, we hope the public comes to appreciate the positive contributions of Waste-to-Energy technology in terms of mitigating global warming, increasing recycling and moving us toward our climate goals."

Continuous emissions monitoring is an important tool in determining a Waste-to-Energy facility's compliance with the strict emission limits set forth in its operating permit, which is established in accordance with the federal Clean Air Act and Oklahoma's strict regulatory requirements. The Tulsa facility has been consistently recognized for exceptional operations and operates below the established permit's emission limits.

"The Covanta Tulsa facility provides a vital service to our community and to our environment. Each year waste from households and businesses is converted into over a billion pounds of steam, exported to local commercial operations to offset their fossil fuel use. At the same time, we are reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 267,000 tons – the equivalent of taking 52,000 passenger vehicles off the road," said Tequila Smith of Covanta. "The release of continuous data from Covanta demonstrates transparency and accountability for this sustainable solution."

As the only Waste-to-Energy facility in Oklahoma, the Tulsa facility plays a large role in the safe and environmentally responsible disposal of municipal solid waste. The facility uniquely supports local industry by supplying steam that would have otherwise been generated using fossil fuels and exporting enough additional electricity to power 1,000 homes a year. The facility also recycles 8,500 tons of metal a year, enough to build 6,000 cars.

