Creative Agency Brains on Fire, Inc. Named Best Place to Work 2023 by Ad Age

LOS ANGELES, and GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative agency and Certified B Corporation, Brains on Fire Inc. , has been named as an Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023, an annual ranking of outstanding companies that lead their industries in factors ranging from progressive pay and benefits to inclusive corporate culture and leadership.

"As an agency, we talk a lot about creating a place that's worth choosing every day. Building a 'great place to work' is inherently a collective pursuit – it only happens together. That's why this award means something to us. It's a validation for this creative community of ours that we call Brains on Fire. It's validation for all of our intention and effort and good faith to create that place worth choosing.

On the back of our team hats it says, 'we're not assholes'. I guess this means we're really not." - Benjamin Hart, Brains on Fire co-president and creative lead.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023 honors the 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business was met with the challenges of a weakening economy, changing media market and a tightening talent pool.

"It's been a wonky couple of years for anyone in business. To combat that wayward feeling, we intentionally focused on how we take care of each other--for our people and our work. From launching a sabbatical program to expanding investment options, instituting a new coaching structure to rewarding fitness incentives, we found meaningful ways to make it better. And we'll continue improving, - as we aim to move our 97% overall score to 100% in the next year. Brandy Amidon, co-president and cfo.

The winners—top companies with 200 or fewer employees and top companies with more than 200 employees—reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company's policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, and training and development (25% of the score).

"The tight labor market forced every business in the industry to compete for talent, and the 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want today," said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. "Companies will face challenges this year with the economy and ongoing effects of the pandemic, but winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2023 in partnership with Best Companies Group , a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand and corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

About Brains on Fire

Brains on Fire, Inc. is a creative agency and certified B Corporation that specializes in helping brands and organizations grow through storytelling and meaningful human connection. Their clients include: BETR Remedies, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Green Park Brands, Hello Bello, tonies® US and others. Learn more at brainsonfire.com .

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

