ShiftMed Announces Technology Partnership with UKG to Further Streamline Scheduling and Drive Down Operational Costs for Healthcare Facilities

New API integration will allow for the sharing of information and management of ShiftMed on-demand staff alongside facilities' internal personnel

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, the first on-demand workforce platform that delivers scalable, cost-efficient, and sustainable labor across the entire spectrum of care settings–from health system acute and outpatient settings to post-acute and in-home providers– introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With more than 315 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people, to improve business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both ShiftMed and UKG Dimensions can seamlessly access ShiftMed's 350,000+ contingent workforce within UKG and manage the scheduling of all personnel from one system. With ShiftMed and UKG, once a facility's open shift is claimed by one of ShiftMed's healthcare professionals, that credentialed worker is automatically populated within UKG as an employee and assigned to the schedule. No manual input of employee data or schedule update is required by the administrator in UKG Dimensions.

"This is a collaboration we know will resonate with our healthcare facilities," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. "In addition to making it easier than ever for facilities to gain access to highly qualified, on-demand labor to meet their staffing needs, we're now simplifying how facilities apply and manage that labor. For schedulers or shift supervisors that leverage UKG, the time savings on top of the effortless integration of employee data on one platform will drastically increase operational efficiency and drive down operational costs. It's a win-win."

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform. FleX by UKG is a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

In addition, the UKG integration also synchronizes timeclock data, ensuring that whenever a ShiftMed employee clocks in and out of a shift, those times are automatically shared and updated within their corresponding UKG timesheet.

"At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including ShiftMed, we're able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience."

"With most of our health system partners using UKG for their workforce management and scheduling infrastructure, this integration naturally supports our mission to build lasting partnerships helping providers reduce labor costs, maximize internal efficiencies, and ultimately not have to be dependent on travel nursing models," said Walrath.

