InventHelp Inventor Develops New Electric Hair Clippers to Increase Visibility (HOF-316)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a barber and I thought there could be an improved pair of clippers to help eliminate shaded areas or blind spots when shaving or trimming hair," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the SPOT ON CUTTAS. My design provides direct vision and peace of mind for barbers."

The invention provides an improved design for electric hair clippers. In doing so, it ensures that a convenient light source is readily available when needed. As a result, it increases visibility and control when styling and shaving hair. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for barbers, stylists, and consumers at home. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

