Future orders in 2022 for all models are up 70% vs. last year. The volume of orders for the Experia Green Tourer already equals half of all 2022 sales.

Compared to last year, Energica revenue from worldwide motorcycle sales is almost up 70%.

Entry into the high-value Japanese and Australian markets, with the first motorcycles arriving in Q1 2023.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics subsidiary Energica Motor Company, a leading brand of electric motorcycles and system integration for EVs, has reviewed 2022 turnover estimates which show unit sales up approximately +52% and motorcycle revenues +67% compared to the same period of 2021. The company also reports a substantial increase in Pre-Sale Orders across the product range, especially for the new Experia sport-tourer.

Ideanomics subsidiary Energica Motor Company achieves a 52% increase in global unit sales in 2022 vs. 2021.

Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company, says:

"Thanks to the significant investments and strategy made together with Ideanomics, I am proud to confirm that Energica's 2022 performance shows we are becoming established as a leader in the EV market.

"Our success is ultimately a reflection of our customers' belief that Energica makes the best electric motorcycles on the market. I am incredibly proud and honored by the great feedback Energica received in the first half of the year, especially with the launch of the Experia. With Experia, Energica is rewriting the rules of two-wheeled electric mobility."

Energica's management is looking forward to continuing the momentum into 2023. A cornerstone of the company's long-term success will be Energica Inside, which partners with other OEMs to solve fleet electrification challenges. Energica has unique know-how in extremely complex electric automotive engineering, enabling all high-voltage battery engineering to be performed in-house. Software, firmware, hardware, and style engineering are also conducted in-house. Energica Inside is now in advance talks with two-wheeler, agriculture and marine OEMs.

Last year, Energica Inside signed a commercial agreement with electric tractor manufacturer Solectrac, another Ideanomics subsidiary, to provide battery pack development, Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) development, and prototype assembly and testing.

Stronger unit sales were enabled by the company's fast-growing certified dealer network. In 2022, Energica added 15 certified dealers in the U.S. and 33 new certified dealers across the rest of the world. Ideanomics enabled the US dealer growth. New additions in January 2023 brought the total of Energica dealers and importers worldwide to 135 locations. Further expansion is planned for 2023.

Energica's delivery of 88 Energica EsseEsse9+ motorcycles to the Indonesian National Police for use during the G20 Bali Summit resulted in increased interest in Energica motorcycles from police forces worldwide. The new Experia sport-touring bike is seen as ideal for police use due to its superior weather protection, low-speed handling and the longest range of any electric motorcycle.

Robin Mackie, President of Ideanomics Mobility, says:

"Ideanomics provided Energica with the proper strategic guidance and resources to transform from a pioneering startup with a rich racing history into an industry leader.

One of the foundational projects we are progressing together is accelerating manufacturing. Together, we are in the process of doubling Energica's headquarters and assembly footprint, as well as installing advanced automation solutions. The result will be more high-performance motorcycles reaching dealers and customers faster."

With ongoing support from Ideanomics, Energica is accelerating the disruption of the global two-wheeler market with its high-performance electric motorcycles. The company also provides its technology and expertise to other industries through its Energica Inside business unit. Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification, offering fleet operators everything they need to electrify faster, easier and more affordably, all in one place.

