PreciTaste Launches Line of Plug-and-Play Products as They Expand Their Market-Proven Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciTaste® , an industry leader in smart software automation for restaurant operations management, is launching a line of off-the-shelf products that support the crew the moment they are plugged in: Prep Assistant , Planner Assistant , and Station Assistant . Previously focused on large-scale food chains, PreciTaste will now provide scalable foodservice solutions to mid-size QSRs and fast casuals, convenience stores and groceries with fresh food offerings, full-service restaurants, venues, and hospitality services.

"Today's labor shortages and rising food prices are a constant uphill battle for operators - often a crew of five needs to do the job of seven," says PreciTaste Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Ingo Stork. "Immediate support is needed, and that is exactly what our latest software automation solutions were created to do - Come in fast, ensure instant labor efficiency, and expedite profitability."

PreciHub is the central platform that houses and delivers PreciTaste's restaurant solutions, providing clear visibility for managers to better direct individual crew members and precise guidance for crews to streamline their daily tasks. The Prep Assistant uses information from each operation to predict demand and then accurately guides crews on how much to prep per day. The Planner Assistant uses quantity forecasts to produce an automated production schedule to guide crews to make the right quantity at the right time. With these assistants, people management and workflows reach a new level of seamlessness.

As more data is collected, PreciHub can evolve into a complete Vision AI cooking system, the Station Assistant, which uses demand prediction, inventory sensing, and deep learning recommendations to provide constant guidance to crews at each food station.

James Floyd, Operating Partner of Cleveland Avenue , an established investor in food, beverage, and technology, says, "To be successful in today's labor force conditions, managers need assistance with optimizing a very dynamic and inconsistent environment to one that provides consistency and simplicity. PreciTaste's new offerings provide operators with a foundation for achieving the full potential for operational excellence, which results in greater customer experiences and ultimately better numbers."

With nearly 2,000 food AI systems deployed in some of the largest food chains over the past two years, PreciTaste is a proven platform that now expands its restaurant operations management solutions to a breadth of food services, ranging in different sizes, offerings, and operational needs.

Bethany Theriault, VP of National Accounts at Franke Foodservice Systems, Inc. , a leader in kitchen and equipment improvement campaigns, says, "With the drastic shifts in the foodservice industry, PreciTaste has transformed the way even the largest food chains operate. Now any operator looking to make a significant efficiency impact can do the same."

Developed by engineers trained at TUM , MIT , IIT , NASA , and other leading institutions, PreciTaste® is an offline-first, in-store food software platform. PreciTaste is fast-tracking deployments of its proprietary smart software automation technology protected by 40+ patents, which optimizes operations, rapidly driving productivity and profit. It works on Edge Devices , is Cloud and Internet-independent, and is data privacy compliant. PreciTaste's recent growth funding is led by Melitas Ventures and Cleveland Avenue and includes Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI) , and Monogram Capital Partners . PreciTaste is powered by Intel Solutions leveraging OpenVINO and is a partner of Franke Foodservice Systems, Inc. , a leader in kitchen and equipment improvement campaigns. Follow PreciTaste on LinkedIn .

