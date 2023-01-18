Nulogy VP Christine Barnhart appointed to 2023 ASCM Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced that Christine Barnhart, Nulogy's Vice-President, Product Marketing and Go-To-Market, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM). As one of the newest appointed board members, Barnhart will provide industry insight, guidance, and recommendations alongside other industry leaders as ASCM works to advance the supply chain and operations management community.

As the largest association for supply chain management, ASCM connects companies around the world to the newest thought leadership on all aspects of supply chain, and encompasses award-winning workforce development, relevant content, groundbreaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals who are driven to create a better world through supply chain.

"It is an honor and an exciting opportunity to join the ASCM Board of Directors and contribute toward a mission of continual advancement and improvement," Barnhart said. "More than ever, we need to collaborate to address continuing supply chain disruptions and ensuring sustainability and resilience in global supply chains."

Barnhart has previously presented as a feature speaker at ASCM events on the topic of multi-enterprise supply chain strategy. In her current role, Barnhart focuses on bringing Nulogy's product innovations to market, most recently Nulogy's Data as a Service and Nulogy Connect solutions.

"We have been fortunate enough to have the commitment of these talented and dedicated supply chain professionals who will serve as the 2023 Board of Directors and continue the long-standing tradition of providing their diverse expertise and insight to ASCM," said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi.

Joining Barnhart as the newest ASCM Board appointees are Amy Augustine, Senior Director Market Supply Chain, UScellular; and Pedro Neto, Supply Chain Data Scientist at HP Inc.

Barnhart's previous roles include Vice President, Product Strategy and Go-To-Market at Verusen; and Senior Director of Product and Industry Market Strategy for Infor and its supply chain management solutions. Prior to joining the supply chain technology industry, Barnhart was an award-winning practitioner in the supply chain industry, with more than 20 years of expertise in manufacturing, purchasing, and planning at companies that include Berry Global, Mead Johnson Nutrition, and Whirlpool.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

