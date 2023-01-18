InventHelp Inventor Develops New Kitchen Gadget for Coring Fruit (MBQ-397)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kitchen gadget to easily remove the cores from apples, pears, pome fruit, and other fruits or vegetables," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the C C A. My design would provide an easier way to prepare fruits and vegetables for side dishes, snacks, etc."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

This patent-pending invention provides an improved kitchen tool for coring apples and other fruit or vegetables. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with conventional tools. As a result, it reduces frustrations and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and clean so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MBQ-397, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp