Barcodes Group Survey Finds Growth Expected for ID Badging Programs

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcodes Group today released the results of a survey that found one-third of organizations expect their ID badging program to increase in 2023, while less than 5% anticipate a slight decrease. The nationwide State of ID Badging survey was conducted from November 22nd – December 9th, 2022.

The survey received over 250 responses across industries such as education, health care, manufacturing, and government. Reasons for badging program growth included the desire for increased security, an acceleration in hiring, new hardware purchases, and policy changes.

"We are well positioned to serve our customers as they grow their ID badging programs in 2023," says Jeff Bill, EVP and GM of ID & Access Control for Barcodes Group. "As the largest supplier in the industry, we are very competitive across our deep product selection, satisfying the most important factors mentioned by survey respondents that determine supplier selection. With warehouses across the country, we are well aligned to serve our customers that order when they are about to run out of supplies, as the data indicates."

Other survey outcomes showed:

In over one-third of organizations, ID badging is handled by Operations, including facilities and office management staff.

More than other industries, educational institutions purchase when budget becomes available, or when needs for the year have been determined.

Over 40% of respondents are interested in using mobile devices to access their building(s) or are doing so already.

"We are excited that nearly one-third of the audience is interested in using mobile devices to access their buildings, with over 10% already offering this convenience to their employees," adds Barcodes Group CEO, Dan Nettesheim. "This aligns with our emphasis on providing affordable solutions for building access control and keyless entry with our SimpleAccess brand."

