2U Opens Applications for 2023 Internship Programs

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, today announced two new formal internship programs to attract and cultivate diverse top talent. The internship programs will provide interns with innovative, project-based opportunities to help solve real business challenges. Applications for the 2023 programs are open to eligible rising college seniors and edX boot camp learners at 2u.com/careers/internships .

Beginning in Summer 2023, 24 interns will take part in a 12-week, 30-hour per week paid internship in-person at 2U's corporate headquarters in Lanham, MD that will challenge them to help the company strengthen and advance its mission. Interns will support their designated business function and have unprecedented access to high-level leadership, as well as receive career training and coaching, a designated mentor, and the opportunity to immerse themselves in 2U's rich culture and employee-led Business Resource Networks.

"Internships are stepping stones to long-lasting careers, and I'm proof—I am 2U's founding intern," said President of Partnerships Andrew Hermalyn. "After 15 years with the company, I know how life-changing an internship experience can be. It's critical that employers invest in developing internship programs with clearly defined goals and outcomes that can lead to new skill attainment, fulfilling jobs, and an even more promising future."

Consistent with 2U's values, interns will receive candid, honest, and open feedback throughout their experience to support their development. There will be regular manager check-ins and performance reviews to help interns identify opportunities for growth and exit surveys where interns will have the chance to help improve the program for future intern candidates.

