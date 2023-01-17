William Shatner to receive the "Inspiration and Patriotism Award" at annual Living Legends of Aviation event

William Shatner to receive the "Inspiration and Patriotism Award" at annual Living Legends of Aviation event

Legendary actor among a long list of distinguished honorees at the 20th annual awards



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Travolta, The Official Ambassador of Aviation, to host the 20th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Friday, Jan 20th 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. The event honors those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace.

William Shatner will receive the “Aviation Inspiration and Patriotism Award.” Mr. Shatner is a private pilot and he recently made history as the oldest living person to travel to space when he flew on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle. (PRNewswire)

A highlight will be William Shatner receiving the "Aviation Inspiration and Patriotism Award." Mr. Shatner is a private pilot and the oldest living person to travel to space when he flew on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Honorees include:

Mike Silvestro CEO of Flexjet "Lifetime Aviation Industry Leader Award"

Tim Ellis Founder of Relativity Space "Eren Ozmen Entrepreneur of the Year Award"

Daniel Drohan Founder of Solairus Aviation "Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award"

Max Lyons owner of Hillsboro Aviation "Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award"

Mack Rutherford youngest pilot to fly solo around the world "Barron Hilton Aviation Inspiration Award"

Inductees include:

Greg Evans Chairman Universal Weather and Aviation

Alan Eustace pilot and Google executive who performed the highest human free-fall, jumping from 135,890 feet up in the stratosphere

Tom Haines former Editor with AOPA, has flown more than 100 different aircraft

Jared Isaacman entrepreneur, pilot and commercial astronaut who led the first all-private citizen crew into orbit

Legends who have Flown West this year include: Sigi Angerer, Joe Kittinger, Dietrich Mateschitz, Major General Carl McNair, Tom Poberzeny, Frank Robinson and Lou Turpen.

The Living Legends of Aviation are remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation and aerospace; they include entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots.

The "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" are produced by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. Kiddie Hawk's mission is to educate children about and spark their interest in aviation.

Media & Red Carpet Access .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kiddie Hawk Air Academy