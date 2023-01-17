TREAN INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) Proposed Privatization and Encourages TIG Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) ("Trean") on behalf of the company's investors.

On December 16, 2022, Trean announced that it would be acquired by affiliates of Altaris, LLC at a price of just $6.15 per share – a price that is 35% lower than Trean's 52-week high value of $9.47 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Trean's investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Trean shareholders are receiving appropriate consideration for their shares, and whether Trean's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell Trean at $6.15 per share.

Trean shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/trean/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

