MCC to Launch First Mobile Device Repair Certification Program in Postsecondary Education

Industry partnership program with CTIA and iFixOmaha offers community access to at-cost device repair at Fort Omaha Campus

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Community College, CTIA and iFixOmaha today announced the launch of the first ever postsecondary education mobile device repair certification program. The first MCC Mobile Device Repair Academy is scheduled to launch in the spring quarter at MCC Digital Express, the College's state-of-the-art, digital library recently opened on the Fort Omaha Campus.

The academy is a credentialing program that includes a one-week Boot Camp and an eight-week internship. Participants may earn two Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) certifications upon successful completion of the Boot Camp.

The WISE Certification program was established in 2019 by CTIA, the wireless industry association, after years of coordinated efforts by more than 50 organizations across the spectrum of the wireless industry. By establishing standards for employee training and best practices for mobile device repair, the program provides consumers with a predictable, high-quality repair experience.

About 50 million mobile device screens are damaged each year, and the noncredit program will provide an at-cost resource to the greater Omaha community.

"There's a significant market need for mobile device repair, and MCC is thrilled to partner with CTIA and iFixOmaha to be able to offer this first-of-its-kind program in education," said Gary Girard, MCC Vice President for Community and Workforce Education. "The commitment of our partners makes it possible for our students to benefit from valuable training that can help them enter a technology career with exceptional growth potential and gives our community access to low-cost device repair."

Reboot Central, the technology support service desk at Digital Express, will be staffed by MCC students who have completed the Boot Camp and earned WISE Level 1 and 2 certifications. During this internship, participants will receive hands-on training fixing broken devices and gaining customer service skills. Repairs will be supervised by WISE-authorized training administrators with iFixOmaha, an independent mobile device repair shop with three Omaha locations and regional expansion goals.

"The internship piece is what makes the program truly unique, providing immediately employable workers to the regional workforce," Girard said. "By the completion of the program, students will demonstrate the technical skills and the soft skills needed to work in a professional mobile device repair shop."

"The wireless industry is committed to training and expanding access to in-demand careers in wireless technology," said Michelle James, CTIA Vice President, Strategic Industry Programs. "We're proud to be partnering with MCC and CTIA member, iFixOmaha, to introduce this first-of-its-kind academic training for the repair industry."

Having the investment of iFixOmaha to administer the program is a crucial component, Girard said.

"Throughout the years, we've attempted to scale out of Omaha, and the one thing that always stifles our growth is staffing – having properly skilled technicians," said Jason DeWater, founder of iFixOmaha. "Certification is tremendously valuable for this career because it ensures the job candidate has done the prerequisite work to be employed at any of the leading companies in this industry. That means higher starting pay because they'll come in with state-of-the-art knowledge for fixing today's smartphones."

DeWater said completing the MCC Mobile Device Repair Academy will also be the new standard for working at iFixOmaha.

"It has the potential to turn people into entrepreneurs overnight," DeWater said. "We're going to contract students coming out of this program to work for iFixOmaha, but they can also open their own business."

"We are excited about this unique program and to explore integrating this coursework into our other programs at MCC," said Karen Wegner, MCC Workforce Education instructional designer. She noted that scholarships may be available for those who are eligible.

For more information on the MCC Mobile Device Repair Academy or to register, visit www.mccneb.edu/MobileRepair.

