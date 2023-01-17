Global Garden Partners with AB Lighting to Distribute Full Line of Grow Lights for Cannabis Cultivation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Garden announces its partnership with AB Lighting as a distributor of their LED grow lights. Although the AB Lighting brand is new, the team is not. They are the manufacturer of one of the largest LED grow light series that is distributed in North America. With over 30 years of research and development, 50+ tested spectra, 100+ tested crops, and 30+ fixture industrial designs, they have the skills to design best-in-class fixtures.

AB Lighting offers a full range of LED grow lights. The TL840 LED grow light is a 1-to-1 replacement for 1000 watt HID grow lights. (PRNewswire)

One way AB Lighting sets itself apart from the competition is their impressive heat sinks. Since heat is the enemy of LEDs, they have created a unique and patented heat sink that allows the fixtures to remain very cool to the touch after a full day's operation. Cool operation extends the life of the grow light.

AB Lighting has fixtures for all stages of plant growth. Their offerings include:

AB Lighting's LED grow lights are best-in-class products made from tier-one components and vouched by third-party testing. Continual batch testing ensures a quality light fixture with extremely low failure rates.

Global Garden was founded in 2014 by co-owners Jonathan Bayle and Chuck Lee. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, Global Garden prides itself on curating only high-quality, best-in-class products that offer efficient solutions to growers. Global Garden has been uniquely positioned as a premier hydroponics industry wholesale supplier of the highest-value cultivation products, systems, and solutions.

Global Garden is uniquely positioned as a premier hydroponics industry wholesale supplier of the highest value cultivation products, systems, and solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Global Garden) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Garden