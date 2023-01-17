Fictiv's Joanne Moretti Named Selling Power's Digital Manufacturing CRO of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, today announced that Joanne Moretti, Fictiv's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), has been recognized as Selling Power's 2022 CRO of the year in the category of Digital Manufacturing.

"I'm honored to work for a company that is trusted by well-known businesses, such as Ford and SpaceX, when they need to simplify and improve the process of sourcing custom manufactured parts," said Moretti. "This recognition is a tribute to our continued innovation in the space, as well as to our product and service teams, who continue to deliver solutions to help address the industry's biggest supply chain issues. I look forward to our collective growth as we continue to deliver best-in-class, on-demand custom manufacturing solutions to help our customers and improve the future of the manufacturing industry."

Moretti was named Fictiv's CRO in 2021. She is responsible for global revenue operations, bringing decades of experience leading enterprise sales and marketing teams at blue-chip enterprise organizations including Jabil, Dell, HP, and CA Technologies.

In addition to this award, Joanne has received a number of prestigious awards, including the CloudNow Lifetime Achievement award, was named a Top 50 Marketer in the U.S., and received the Women of Influencer award from the Executive Women's Forum. She has also been featured in Fast Company, MIT Technology Revenue and Inc. Magazine, to name a few.

ABOUT FICTIV

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

