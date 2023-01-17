Eolas Capital to Provide Marketing Support for NBW Capital's Energy-Focused MLP Investment Strategy

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolas Capital, an investment advisor, incubator, and provider of business solutions to asset and wealth managers, today announced a partnership with NBW Capital LLC, an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Eolas will assist NBW Capital in marketing and distributing its master limited partnership (MLP) strategy to investment consultants, institutional asset owners, and wealth platforms in the United States.

The strategy, managed by NBW Capital's Ben Niedermeyer, CIO and partner, and investment veteran Sean Fitzgibbon, partner, invests in midstream U.S. energy and energy infrastructure companies through MLPs. The investment objective is to achieve total returns that are superior to the Alerian Total Return Index.

"Interest in real assets and MLPs is on the rise, as both institutional and individual investors see the attractions of a differentiated and income-generating asset class that also serves as an inflation hedge," Niedermeyer said. "The Eolas Capital team has a deep understanding of the institutional and wealth management markets. We are excited to partner with Eolas to help bring our MLP strategy, with its superior 20-year record, to the attention of asset owners and allocators."

The NBW Capital MLP strategy is a top decile performer in the eVestment MLP universe for the three, seven, and 10-year periods through Sept. 30, 2022, as well as since inception on Dec. 31, 1999.

"We're delighted to partner with Ben, Sean and the talented investors at NBW Capital and raise awareness for its distinctive and strong-performing MLP strategy," said Des Mac Intyre, managing director and chief investment officer of Eolas Capital. "MLPs and real energy infrastructure assets historically have offered favorable performance in rising rate environments, are highly liquid, and fill and offer attractive solutions for both institutional and individual investors."

Founded in 1991, Boston-based NBW Capital offers core equity, growth and income and MLP strategies and has a 30-year history of generating superior investment performance.

Boston-based Eolas Capital was launched in March 2021 by Mac Intyre and Channel Capital Pty Ltd., a leading Australian multi-partner asset management business with more than A$21 billion in assets. Eolas focuses on three business lines—solicitation on behalf of boutique U.S. asset managers, incubating new and distinctive asset managers, and introducing non-U.S. asset managers in the U.S. market through Eolas-sponsored funds.

About NBW Capital

NBW Capital is a Boston-based registered investment advisor serving institutions and individuals. The firm's investment team has more than 100 years of combined experience in the investment management industry.

Founded in 1991, NBW Capital has a 30-year history of delivering strong investment performance versus various benchmarks. For more information, visit www.nbwcapital.com

About Eolas Capital

Boston-based Eolas Capital is a subsidiary of Channel Capital in Australia. The firm provides distribution, marketing, and business solutions for boutique asset managers.

Eolas' goal is to provide knowledge and experience, giving managers tools they need for success and allowing them to focus on alpha generation. The Eolas model supports investment managers with a comprehensive suite of capabilities including business strategy and implementation, sales, and marketing support. For more information, visit www.eolascapital.com.

