BDT & Company and MSD Partners Combine as BDT & MSD Partners

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BDT & MSD Partners LLC today announced the completion of the business combination of BDT & Company Holdings, L.P. and MSD Partners, L.P. The firm and its registered broker-dealer will operate as BDT & MSD Partners.

BDT & MSD Partners is a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The firm is distinguished by its decades of experience advising at the intersection of founders, families, and businesses, as well as by its differentiated capital base and culture of aligned investing.

Its offerings include:

Trusted Advice and Capital : The firm offers strategic advisory services and long-term capital through its affiliated funds to help clients sustain and grow their businesses, manage their legacies, and create social impact.

Differentiated Investment Platform : Through its registered investment advisors, BDT Capital Partners and MSD Partners, the firm seeks to provide high-quality investment strategies in four core areas – Private Capital to family- and founder-led businesses, Credit, Real Estate, and Growth Equity – with the goal of delivering attractive, long-term, risk-adjusted capital appreciation.

Unparalleled Global Network : The firm brings together its world-class network of business-owning clients and investors to enable them to benefit from the wisdom and experience of other exceptional leaders.

As previously announced, the firm is led by Byron Trott and Gregg Lemkau as Co-Chief Executive Officers of BDT & MSD Partners. Dan Jester and San Orr serve as Presidents. Brendan Rogers serves as Chief Operating Officer. Trott also serves as Chairman of the firm. Michael Dell serves as Chairman of the firm's Advisory Board. BDT & MSD Partners is co-headquartered in Chicago and New York City, with offices also located in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Palm Beach, San Francisco, London, and Frankfurt.

BDT & MSD Partners is a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The firm is distinguished by its decades of experience advising at the intersection of founders, families, and businesses, as well as by its differentiated capital base and culture of aligned investing. Since 2010, the firm's affiliated funds have deployed more than $50 billion across their investment strategies.

BDT & MSD Partners was established in 2023 through the combination of BDT & Company, the merchant bank to the closely held, founded in 2009 by Byron Trott, and MSD Partners, a premier investment firm that since 2009 has invested on behalf of Dell Technologies Founder Michael Dell and his family, and other like-minded investors. For more information, visit www.bdtmsd.com.

