Airbridge joins Google’s App Attribution Partner Program

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbridge, a unified measurement tool for mobile marketing, today announced it has been officially recognized by Google as an App Attribution Partner. The two companies will work together to deliver reliable and accurate performance insights to marketing professionals worldwide who rely on Airbridge to manage complex advertising campaigns.

Google's App Attribution Partner program is designed to help app marketers make more informed marketing decisions when working with Google Ads. With the company's integration with Google, Airbridge customers will benefit from easier and simpler campaign set-up, richer performance data and thorough reporting, and early access to new measurement features from Google. The streamlined process can also help reduce potential data discrepancies arising due to different conversion reporting settings between platforms.

"We're pleased to expand our relationship with Google and cooperate for the success of our mutual customers," said Roi Nam, CEO and co-founder of Airbridge. "The App Attribution Partner badge speaks to our commitment to providing best-in-class mobile attribution insights and a fuller understanding of the user journey to our customers, so that they can continue to measure and optimize while preserving user privacy in the ever-changing marketing landscape."

About Airbridge

Airbridge is a unified measurement tool that helps leading brands discover and scale their true sources of growth. The Airbridge Unified Measurement Stack integrates Last-Touch Attribution (LTA), Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA), Incrementality measurement, and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), enabling mobile marketers to effectively optimize ad performance and drive maximum return. Airbridge also offers solutions for deep linking, marketing analytics, audience management, and fraud protection. For more information, visit https://www.airbridge.io .

