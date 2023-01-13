Ross Moskowitz Honored by the NYSBA's Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Ross F. Moskowitz has been selected as one of the recipients of the John E. Higgins, Esq., Diversity Trailblazer Award from the New York State Bar Association ("NYSBA") Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

This honor recognizes the exceptional efforts of a member of the legal community to promote the full and equal participation by people from diverse communities and backgrounds in all levels of the legal profession. The award ceremony will take place at NYSBA's Annual Meeting on January 18, 2023.

Ross is on Stroock's Executive Committee and chairs the firm's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion ("DEI") Council. He is also a recipient of Chambers USA's Diversity and Inclusion "Outstanding Ally" Award, in recognition of his outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, and as an ally for diverse groups.

"As an ally, you need to show up. You need to listen," Ross says. "And then you need to use the position of an ally and push the action forward."

In addition, Ross is actively involved in Stroock's pro bono program, an important pillar of its DEI initiative, including recently aiding the South Street Seaport Museum in securing funding for its revitalization.

