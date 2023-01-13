Jennifer L. Keller Ranked in Top Two by Super Lawyers - SoCal for 5th Year in a Row

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller, a nationally prominent trial attorney at Keller/Anderle LLP, has been ranked the #2 attorney in all of Southern California by 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers (out of over 100,000 practicing attorneys in the region).

Ms. Keller has been ranked either #1 or #2 attorney in Southern California by Super Lawyers for five consecutive years, from 2019 to 2023. She is listed in the categories of Business Litigation, Intellectual Property, Professional Liability, and White Collar Criminal Defense.

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. She has litigated numerous high-profile cases over the years, resulting in statewide, national and international recognition.

Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank Jennifer among the top commercial litigators in the nation, quoting sources who describe Jennifer as "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." "She has uncanny instincts, a wonderful courtroom demeanor and she's an extremely clear and effective communicator."

Jennifer is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. The Legal 500, among the most prestigious international legal directories, recommends Jennifer as one of just 68 "leading trial lawyers" in the entire United States. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America."

Awards within the state have included a 2018 induction into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 36 attorneys so honored throughout the years. "Revered for her versatility and ease in front of a jury … the go-to trial attorney for difficult cases" is how Jennifer is described by The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals, ranking her as a "Top 100 Lawyer in California" for over 10 years in a row. In three separate years (2019, 2018 and 2012), in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Magazine Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards for extraordinary achievements in litigation.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

kanderle@kelleranderle.com

www.kelleranderle.com

View original content:

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP