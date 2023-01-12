Unite Us Celebrates a Year of Nationwide Impact, Improving Cross-Sector Collaboration and Quality of Life for 18.7M Americans To Date

Cross-Sector Collaboration Software Leader Enabled Remarkable Improvement in Maternal and Infant Well-Being, Hunger, and Other Critical Needs for Underserved Populations in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration announced it has impacted and improved the health and well-being of more than 18.7 million people since the 2013 launch of its software, bringing together healthcare, government, nonprofit, and private-sector partners to address social determinants of health (SDoH).

As the only software platform helping organizations identify individual, population, and geographic SDoH needs and provide actionable recommendations to help providers address them, Unite Us is now powering social care networks in 44 states. Over the last year, the company has onboarded 81 new customers and announced 18 new United Way and national partnerships with community-based organizations (CBOs) like the Elizabeth Dole Foundation , Center for Employment Opportunities , Cancer Hope Network , United Way Association of South Carolina , and United Way of the Midlands .

"We've seen an increased need for social support across the country this year," said Dan Brillman, Co-Founder and CEO at Unite Us. "I'm extremely proud of our team for rising to the occasion, readily creating capacity and building efficiency for our partners. Our team was steadfast in our commitment to deliver the innovation, connection, and support necessary to help our community partners and the individuals they serve to navigate challenges and remove barriers to care."

Most notably, the Unite Us Platform has driven year-over-year improvement in:

Partnering with maternal and child well-being through programs like First 1,000 Days Suncoast. To date, Unite Us has helped the First 1,000 Days program in the Suncoast region of Florida save over $7,000 per case manager per year by accelerating the time from referral to service, reducing the burden on case managers, and facilitating over 4,000 referrals for social, medical, and mental health services for nearly 2,200 women and children.

4,000th school to its nationwide care network, allowing children and families to access vital social services through their schools as the community hub. Expanding its person-centered care network. The company also added theto its nationwide care network, allowing children and families to access vital social services through their schools as the community hub.

Reducing hunger and nutrition deficits by connecting underserved groups like elderly, justice-involved, rural, and BIPOC populations with Women Infants and Children (WIC), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP), and other food assistance programs, including faith-based and community-supported resources.

Addressing the needs of active-duty military, veterans, and their caregivers through nationwide partnerships with The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Every Kid Sports, United Through Reading, Hire Heroes USA , and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service. Through the Unite Us Platform, these organizations can now connect military families with food, housing and employment assistance, financial support, and peer connection.

To maximize its impact, Unite Us deployed several new, groundbreaking SDoH solutions in 2022 to help communities identify, connect, and deliver social and healthcare services. Its Social Needs System (SNS) has become the gold standard for identifying and measuring SDoH for individuals and communities, allowing CBOs to assess risk and provide actionable guidance for social interventions. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recognized the SNS as a key SDoH data asset to consider in Medicare Advantage Star Ratings and risk adjustment. Unite Us also released a five-step framework that provides guidance for health plans to implement effective health equity and SDoH programs for those committed to satisfying CMS' new standard.

Unite Us' Social Care Payments is the first-ever solution that enables CBOs to bill for and get reimbursed by health plans and managed-care organizations for delivering social care services to their members. The tool drives increased funding into communities and elevates the value of social care to the same level as clinical care while allowing organizations to measure the impact of social care funding.

Unite Us has earned numerous, high-profile accolades for its innovation and impact, including placement on the Inc 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Forbes America's Best Startup Employers, Fortune Great Places to Work in Healthcare, and 2023 Vet100. In addition, Unite Us co-founders Dan Brillman and Taylor Justice have been recognized for their leadership in Becker's 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know, Crain's 40 Under 40, and as DHIS Digital Innovators.

Unite Us has much to look forward to in 2023 with a new podcast , the release of its annual impact report later this month, and several new partnerships that will continue to drive cross-sector collaboration to identify needs and deliver and pay for services that affect whole-person health.

"As we head into 2023 and beyond, our team is committed to bringing together communities through best-in-class technology," said Taylor Justice, Co-Founder and President at Unite Us. "We'll be rolling out new features for our customers, communities, and users that simplify whole-person care and redefine service delivery across government, healthcare, and social care."

To learn more about Unite Us' SDoH software and social care infrastructure, visit www.UniteUs.com .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

