Customer Success Leader Totango Names Alistair Rennie as CEO

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc., the industry's only composable customer success platform that helps companies drive immediate value, today announced the appointment of Alistair Rennie, former IBM Analytics GM, as Chief Executive Officer. With decades of enterprise software expertise and having served as a Totango board member since 2021, Rennie has a deep understanding of how companies can quickly leverage Totango's technology to strengthen and scale their customer success (CS) practice to drive lifetime value. Rennie succeeds Totango founder Guy Nirpaz, who is transitioning to the role of Executive Chair of the Totango Board of Directors.

Rennie began his career at IBM's Toronto Software Lab, advancing in roles for almost two decades to lead global business units in collaboration, analytics, and financial services software. Rennie joined Great Hill Partners in 2021 as an Executive-in-Residence, and since Great Hill's $100 million Series D investment in Totango, has worked closely with the Totango team as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Last year, Totango added a record number of new name-brand customers across over two dozen industries," said Rennie. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation Guy and the team have established to deliver innovation and value to Totango customers in this critical space. In today's challenging and volatile climate, retaining and growing customer relationships must be a top priority for any business. With built-in best practices and powerful automation, Totango's Composable CS Platform is uniquely positioned to empower customers to realize value quickly, scale their capabilities continuously, and maximize the value of their technology investment."

Rennie assumes day-to-day operations from Nirpaz, an industry innovator who has spent the last 12 years leading Totango to a position of strength in the CS market. Nirpaz now steps into a position that allows him to focus on advising on product innovation and CS evangelism, guiding the industry and customers on the importance of a "Farm Don't Hunt" strategy.

"With Alistair taking the reins, I've never been more excited and confident about Totango's future," Nirpaz said. "I also look forward to continuing to spend valuable time with customers, championing the importance of CS, and advising on how to deliver customer outcomes faster and easier. The customer journey is a company's most important product – and continuously iterating and improving upon that journey requires powerful modular technology."

Totango today also announced former Salesforce and Marketo executive Vinod Hariharan has joined Totango as Chief Financial Officer. Hariharan boasts over 15 years of SaaS financial leadership experience at companies such as Marketo, Salesforce, Bazaarvoice, and PwC. He most recently served as CFO at Alida (formerly Vision Critical), a cloud-based customer experience management platform.

About Totango

