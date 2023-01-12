Celerium Joins AWS Public Sector Partner Program

The Cyber Defense Network suite of solutions uses AWS to help ensure security, reliability, and quality.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium Inc., a leader in innovative cyber defense solutions, today announced the company has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program and completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) of its Cyber Defense Network (CDN) solution.

The AWS PSP Program recognizes AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions and experience to support public sector industries including government and education.

Celerium has a rich history in aiding cyber threat sharing for government agencies and public sector organizations. With its recent acquisition of Dark Cubed, Celerium's current focus is on powering active cyber defense solutions through its Cyber Defense Network (CDN) suite of solutions. The CDN product line runs on flexible, scalable, and secure AWS products and services.

As a cybersecurity company, Celerium is committed to walking the walk when it comes to security. The AWS FTR, which allows AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in software solutions, reinforces the security within the Cyber Defense Network solution set and the commitment of Celerium's technical team to delivering secure solutions. Completing the AWS FTR requires an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA) to review solutions against a defined set of requirements around security, reliability, and operational excellence aligned to the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

"We're proud to be an AWS Public Sector Partner Program member, especially because of what that means for our customers," said Tommy McDowell, general manager at Celerium. "Reliability and security of the solution is crucial to our mission to help our customers fortify their cyber defense. By working with AWS, CDN can quickly establish a cost effective and comprehensive computing platform that is reliable, secure, scalable, and easy to use, globally. In addition, AWS provides a robust set of built-in controls supporting compliance and regulatory programs for privacy and security that CDN has acquired for its cloud infrastructure."

About Celerium

Celerium® powers active cyber defense solutions to help companies in the fight against increasing cyberattacks. With a rich 16-year history of facilitating cyber threat sharing for critical industry sectors and government agencies, Celerium is an established leader in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions, with solution directions based on the evolving needs of the overall industry.

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in early 2020, provides resources to help government contractors navigate the Department of Defense's cybersecurity compliance programs (CMMC and NIST 800-171).

