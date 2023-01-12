Army Captain Le Roy Torres Receives New, Four-Dimensional Lung Scan in Miami

Captain Torres is One of Thousands of US Military Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pits While Deployed

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4DMedical, the leading developer of functional imaging software for respiratory illness, announced that Army Captain Le Roy Torres received a four-dimensional scan using 4D's XV LVAS technology today at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. 4DMedical's XV LVAS technology, which received FDA clearance in May 2020, can help physicians accurately detect areas of high and low ventilation in all parts of the lung, during all phases of the breath, with accuracy and without the need for an invasive biopsy.

Captain Torres is one of the more than 3.5 million American service members at risk of suffering debilitating respiratory illness following exposure to toxic burn pits during overseas deployment. His symptoms and those similarly afflicted include shortness of breath, headaches, autoimmune and gastrointestinal issues, memory loss, and toxic brain injury. He became nationally known when his health issues cost him his career in the military and as a State Trooper in Texas.

"My scan today is a major step forward for fellow veterans who are suffering from burn pit exposures and are desperate for answers," said Captain Le Roy Torres. "Unfortunately, prior to passage of the PACT Act, the XV LVAS software wasn't available and that meant I had to get a surgical lung biopsy. It was frankly a horrendous experience and incredibly painful. With the passage of the PACT Act, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Congress can develop protocols and use cutting-edge technologies that will bring new and expanded health care services to thousands of veterans like me—who suffer from deployment related respiratory disease."

Following 9/11, more than 3.5 million military service members were exposed to hazardous toxins from burn pits that impact respiratory health. These health impacts have been largely undiagnosed due to underreporting and lack of effective prevention and treatment options—until passage of the PACT Act. Such exposures can present as relatively mild conditions like asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis, but are also associated with more serious ailments including lung cancer, COPD, sarcoidosis, and pulmonary fibrosis.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, known as the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, established a presumption of service connection for 23 conditions related to the smoke from burn pits and other toxic exposures. The XV LVAS scan can uniquely differentiate between healthy and diseased lungs, making the process easier for veterans to claim disability benefits and medical care for their respiratory illness.

"Painless, fast, and really accurate, 4D's scan is a groundbreaking screening tool which provides insights into lung function, providing certainty and hope to hundreds of thousands of veterans, including my husband," said Rosie Torres, Senior Adviser to 4DMedical. "After exposure to burn pits, our veterans deserve the best health care diagnosis and prognosis, as well as access to benefits and proper medical services. 4DMedical's advanced, four-dimensional scan can be a blueprint for getting many more veterans access to better diagnosis and treatment through the PACT Act."

Moving forward, the detailed information provided by the XV LVAS report will help doctors shape and improve Captain Torres' health care options. Captain Torres was recently recommended by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), along with his wife, Rosie, Jon Stewart and John Feal, for the Presidential Medal Of Freedom for their contributions to veterans health care.

About 4DMedical: 4DMedical is a global medical technology company transforming respiratory diagnostics for all lung disorders, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis and cancer. 4DMedical technology is providing clinicians with greater insights into lung function and the impact of diseases and treatment interventions.

