American Republic Insurance Services goes live on Magnifact's AgentVizion™ Platform

Des Moines-based agency leverages AgentVizion to drive service excellence to its producers

CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Republic Insurance Services (ARIS), an affiliate of American Enterprise Group, Inc. (AEG) specializing in retirement insurance needs, announced today the official launch of Magnifact's AgentVizion™ platform.

AgentVizion is Magnifact's award-winning, patented platform that allows insurance carriers, agencies, and downline agents to accurately get a 360-degree view of their business across different distribution channels and product lines.

"We are very excited to have successfully completed an enterprise rollout of our platform in just under five months," said Krish V. Krishnan, Magnifact's Founder and CEO. "Our solution will give ARIS and their distribution network real-time visibility into their production and incentives, providing them a strategic competitive advantage in the marketplace."

In addition to this functionality, Magnifact's comprehensive implementation includes custom API integrations to the client's external commission management system, their enterprise data warehouse, and a lead management platform to measure the effectiveness of recruitment investment. Several legacy systems will be phased out in favor of AgentVizion's powerful analytical capabilities, thereby providing a single-point, seamless customer experience.

The partnership with AgentVizion is part of an ongoing, companywide focus on innovation within AEG. It is a result of an earlier interaction with American Enterprise Ventures, LLC, which is a venture capital company backed by AEG that focuses on investments in early-stage startups in the insurance, finance, and health care industries.

"With the AgentVizion platform, we are able to access all of our ARIS carrier business conveniently in one place," said Dennis Case, senior vice president, chief sales officer at AEG. "This allows us to maximize operational efficiencies by eliminating manual downloads and reports, while equipping our downline agents and agencies with powerful tools to track their performance, profitability, and eligibility for incentives in realtime."

Case added, "Our agents are really excited about the ability to use the AgentVizion2GO mobile app in the near future. Agents who are on the move will have instant access to their production, pending applications, incentive points, agency news, policy alerts, and many additional features on their iOS or Android smartphones."

"We plan to enrich the mobile app with additional capabilities including agent-level commission reporting," Krishnan said. "Coupled with incentive insights, this enhanced functionality will be a huge value addition for our client's downline, empowering them to be far more driven, creative, and effective in their business."

About American Republic Insurance Services

American Republic Insurance Services® (ARIS) is an affiliate of American Enterprise Group, Inc., a financially strong organization with companies that have an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best and have been doing business since 1929. ARIS representatives connect individuals with life and health insurance for retirement from top carriers.

About American Enterprise Group, Inc.

American Enterprise Group, Inc., has multiple insurance company subsidiaries under the American Republic®, Great Western Insurance Company (GWIC®), and Medico® brands. These companies offer life and health insurance product solutions to help people secure their financial futures through various distribution channels and are licensed in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. American Enterprise is based in Des Moines, Iowa, and employs approximately 450 people. For more information, visit www.americanenterprise.com.

About American Enterprise Ventures, LLC

American Enterprise Ventures, LLC is a venture capital company backed by American Enterprise Group, Inc. American Enterprise Ventures' investment strategy focuses on early-stage startups in the insurance, finance, and health care industries. With initial investments of up to $1 million, American Enterprise Ventures' funds are typically made in seed to Series A round startups. For more information, visit www.americanenterprise.com/aeventures.

About Magnifact

Magnifact is a leading provider of SaaS-based DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry, with secure process standards backed by a SOC 2 Type II attestation. To learn more about Magnifact, visit Magnifact.com and the Magnifact Newsroom.

Magnifact's insurance platform includes AgentVizion, an award-winning, and patented suite that allows insurance carriers, agencies and downline agents to accurately get a 360-degree view of their business across different distribution channels and product lines. The AgentVizion2GO mobile app further enhances the agent experience by leveraging native features including push technology, in-app notifications, and location sensitivity.

The insurance platform also includes MagniFyle™, a Data Transformation as a Service offering that works with MystiFi, Magnifact's data obfuscation utility, and MagniBot, an automation suite powered by robust Robotic Process Automation technology.

