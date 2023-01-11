Roundtable Entertainment and Cinedigm Preparing to 'Send it' with the Launch of the GoPro Channel

GoPro's Mind-Blowing Sports and Lifestyle Content Available 24/7, Launching Spring 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platform producer Roundtable Entertainment and premier streaming company Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) today announced a collaboration with GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) to develop the GoPro Channel, with plans to premiere this year.

The GoPro Channel joins Roundtable partner Cinedigm's extensive portfolio of over 30 streaming channels, which span several popular content genres dedicated to serving enthusiastic fan bases.

The GoPro channel will feature original programming curated from GoPro's extensive library of mind-blowing sports and lifestyle videos, including both professionally produced and award-winning user-generated content, as well as new series produced from GoPro content by Roundtable.

Viewers will be treated to the wide range of sports and adventure content that GoPro is known for, including water, snow, air, and motor sports, as well as biking, skating, fishing, and some of the world's most breathtaking nature and lifestyle programming. GoPro's catalogue has generated more than 3 billion views and 10 million subscribers on YouTube. The new channel will be made available as a FAST channel across connected TV, mobile, web, and other third-party platforms.

Dominic Ianno, Roundtable's President and CEO, stated, "We are so thrilled to partner with GoPro to serve viewers with some of the most unique and compelling sports content ever made." Roundtable Co-Founder Griffin Gmelich added "GoPro is known for harnessing the power of 'wow,' and this content will open up many advertising opportunities for like-minded brands."

Rick Loughery, Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications at GoPro stated, "GoPro strives to be a force for positivity, celebrating all things awesome while inspiring people to pursue their passions. We're excited for Roundtable and Cinedigm to help us amplify this mission by expanding the reach of our content catalogue to new audiences."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Roundtable to build the new GoPro channel," said Cinedigm Chief Strategy Officer & President Erick Opeka. "We look forward to collaborating with a brand known for celebrating positivity to deliver a new lifestyle streaming option that showcases the passions of GoPro fans."

About Roundtable Entertainment

Roundtable Entertainment produces and distributes must-watch films and unscripted television for a diverse audience. The company develops and licenses premium IP with potential for multi-format exploitation across scripted (film and episodic) and unscripted (episodic and podcasts), then synergizes that content with OTT distribution, allowing it to efficiently exploit IP across the full spectrum of platforms and windows. Roundtable's unique business model strongly positions the company to capitalize on the rapidly escalating need for new content across an exploding slate of streaming services.

For more information, visit www.roundtable-ent.com

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

