Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Match Group to Webcast Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  After the close of market trading on Tuesday, January 31, Match Group will publish its fourth quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)
Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)(PRNewswire)

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Hinge®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna™ Live, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Match Group 
8750 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231, (214) 576-9352  https://mtch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-to-webcast-q4-2022-earnings-conference-call-301719547.html

SOURCE Match Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.