LHH LAUNCHES SCHOLARSHIP FUND AT NYU IN HONOR OF LATE CO-FOUNDER

The Stephen Harrison Scholarship Program will provide financial support to disadvantaged students to help empower them through education

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, the world's leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of The Adecco Group, has today announced plans to launch a new scholarship program at New York University ("NYU") in remembrance of the company's late co-founder, Stephen Harrison.

"At LHH, Stephen Harrison always reminded his employees that we are people first and business people second. This statement not only embodied the type of person he was, but also set a strong precedent for how leaders should lead – not only within our organization, but in the corporate world at large," said John Morgan, President of Career Transition and Mobility at LHH. "We are so thankful for the many contributions Stephen made to LHH and could not be more excited to honor his legacy with the launch of this scholarship. NYU has already established itself as a leader in 21st-century education, and our hope is that this scholarship will continue to empower the next generation of people-first leaders."

Beginning this spring, the Stephen Harrison Scholarship Program will provide financial support to one undergraduate student each year within NYU's College of Arts & Science. The scholarship program will be available to students who demonstrates financial need, academic merit, and come from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds with the goal of providing more accessible and affordable education to those who need it most.

"As the pandemic and technology continue to shape the new world of work, it's critically important that we help people transform with it – which is exactly what we're doing everyday at LHH," said Gaëlle de la Fosse, President of LHH. "In partnership with NYU, the Stephen Harrison Scholarship Program will provide us with another opportunity to do this work, empowering young people through education and ensuring that individuals from all walks of life are prepared for what comes next in their careers after graduation."

To qualify for the Stephen Harrison Scholarship Program, students must be enrolled in NYU's College of Arts & Science during the Summer Session and pursuing a degree in psychology – ideally with an interest in a career in psychology and/or industrial organizational psychology. Students will be empowered to use the scholarship funds for any education-related funds.

"We are so grateful for the meaningful way that LHH has chosen to honor Stephen Harrison's notable impact," said Wendy Suzuki, Seryl Kushner Dean for NYU's College of Arts & Science. The scholarship will not only empower deserving students through quality education, but encourage expanded participation in the psychological field, creating a fitting and lasting legacy."

