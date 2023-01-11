World-Renowned Jazz Guitarist PETER WHITE, in a career that spans nearly four decades, has maintained a reputation as one of the most versatile and inventive guitarists on the contemporary Jazz and Fusion landscape. Tickets for Peter White at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday February 25 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned & Prolific Jazz Guitarist PETER WHITE on Saturday February 25 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Peter White has 8 of his last 9 albums reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart and he has eight #1 Hit Songs over the course of his career. Armed with an unparalleled combination of lyricism and energy, he combines elements of Jazz, Pop & Classical Guitar to create a sound that is singular and at the same time accessible to a broad audience.

"A technically proficient guitarist who blends impeccable taste and admirable fluidity in his playing"

"Peter White, having assumed the crown from George Benson has established himself as the gold standard for smooth jazz guitarists..."

— JAZZ TIMES

"Peter White is a technically proficient guitarist who blends impeccable taste and admirable fluidity in his playing."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

After fifteen years as a backup musician and a session player, White launched his solo recording career with the 1990 release of Reveillez-Vous (French for "Wake up," a title chosen by White in honor of his French mother). The album became a favorite among contemporary jazz radio stations.

White followed with three records on the Sindrome label – Excusez-Moi (1991), Promenade (1993) and Reflections (1994) – before signing with Columbia for the 1996 release of the critically acclaimed Caravan of Dreams. He maintained an ambitious release schedule through the '90s and beyond, but also found time to appear on recordings by many of his friends, including Dave Koz, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot, Jeff Golub, Lee Ritenour, Kirk Whalum, Boney James and many others.

White released Here We Go in 2012 on Heads Up International, a division of Concord Music Group. The album hi #3 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart. The 11-song set, featured several high-profile guest musicians, including saxophonists David Sanborn and Kirk Whalum, and pianist Philippe Saisse. White released Smile in 2014, the final album in White's trilogy of albums consisting entirely of his own material. The album reached #3 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart.

In 2016, White released Groovin, his 15th album as a solo artist and his third album covering classics in his own inimitable style. The album reached #2 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart. ALL ABOUT JAZZ gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and stated, "Groove's style of "soul-jazz" compliments White's fondness for 60's and 70's rhythm and blues."

Over the years, White has become a smooth jazz icon with an incredible radiance - combining a stunning stage presence with extraordinary musical creativity. Peter White's #1 hit songs include: "Midnight in Manhattan", featuring Grover Washington, Jr. (1998), "What Does It Take (To Win Your Love)" featuring Sam Riney (2006), "Mister Magic" featuring Bob James (2007), "Bright" (2009), "Good Day (2010), "Here We Go" featuring David Sanborn (2012), "Head Over Heels" featuring Rick Braun (2014), and "Do I Do" (2017).

White insists that it's the faces in the crowd and the fans that keep the experience of playing his music fresh. "I'll play a live show, and someone will come to me afterward and say, 'Oh, I loved this CD,' or 'This song helped me through a bad time,'" he explains. "Or I get emails from people saying, 'Oh, I love the way you covered one of my favorite songs on your record back in 1994.' The idea that someone can write me an email and tell me about something I did on a record that was released fifteen years ago – you can't buy that. That's priceless. That's what keeps me going – the idea that people out there really care about what I do, the idea that I've made a difference for someone."

