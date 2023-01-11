Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Invitation to Alfa Laval's fourth quarter conference call

Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release fourth quarter earnings on February 2nd at 07:30 am CET.
The telephone conference will start at 10.00 am CET.

The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Fredrik Ekström.

Register here:
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1519980&linkSecurityString=1d6625660

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-alfa-lavals-fourth-quarter-conference-call-301718825.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.