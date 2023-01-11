GROWMARK sows a more efficient future with Gravitate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitate is pleased to announce that GROWMARK, Inc. recently turned to Gravitate for a self-service platform solution to provide forward contracting opportunities for their customers.

With Gravitate's drive to automate processes through AI-enabled collaboration and decision support software, they were the ideal choice when GROWMARK was looking for a way to streamline their fixed forwards business. GROWMARK's Vice President of Energy, Kelvin Covington noted, "I was introduced to the Gravitate team in 2020 and was instantly impressed with their software solutions and knowledge of the energy business. We needed a more streamlined solution for our customer risk management process and chose Gravitate as our technology partner. They have been great to work with and I am excited about the positive impact this will have for our customers."

Gravitate has delivered a system that provides customers with live fuel and propane pricing and enables GROWMARK'S customers to execute transactions online. According Gravitate Founder and Product Owner, Mike Scharf "It's exciting because our technology is enabling GROWMARK's fuel business to scale efficiently, and we are creating a better user experience for internal users and customers. We have loved working with GROWMARK and are excited about the rollout of the selling platform."

The solution will be rolled out to GROWMARK's customers throughout 2023. It is anticipated that the system will go far beyond the quantitative return on investment for GROWMARK, as it redistributes workflows across their employees as well as creating a new sales channel for their customers.

About Gravitate

Gravitate is a software company which provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Gravitate helps c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors, and refiners get more from their supply chains. With solutions born out of true business problems, their software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes, and better engages customers.

About GROWMARK:

GROWMARK is an agricultural cooperative serving almost 400,000 customers across North America, providing agronomy, energy, facility engineering and construction, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which is used by member cooperatives. More information is available at growmark.com.

