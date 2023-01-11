Cheers to … not drinking? Local brewery embraces Dry January with hop-infused sparkling water

Hop Water has zero alcohol, zero carbs, zero calories and zero problems for those looking for hop flavor and nothing else

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry January, a time when some people stop drinking alcohol after a holiday season of indulgence, is gaining in popularity with each passing year. Iron Hill Brewery is leaning into the trend with a house-crafted hop-infused water with zero alcohol for people hoping to start the new year on a refreshed note.

"It may seem counterintuitive for a brewery to embrace giving up alcohol for a month, but our philosophy has always been to create food and drinks that people want, when they want them," said Iron Hill CEO Chris Westcott. "Of course we're still releasing fresh beers and cooking up Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, but we also tapped hop-infused water so that guests can enjoy incredible hop flavor while staying true to their Dry January challenge or other reasons for not drinking alcohol."

Iron Hill's Hop Water is a 0% ABV sparkling beverage crafted with a blend of six hops, including Azacca, Jarrylo, Cascade, Chinook, Cashmere and El Dorado. The hopped-up water is on tap at all Iron Hill locations in Pennsylvania throughout the month of January, and is also offered in four mocktail flavors: Raspberry Limeade, Peach Tea, Blackberry Lemon, and the mojito-inspired Hop-jito.

Dry January has gained momentum in recent years, with 35% of drinking-age adults taking the sober pledge in 2022 according to food and drink research firm CGA. That's nearly double the 19% participation rate seen in 2019.

"I'm a brewer, which means I love beer and everything about it, but I was excited when we made the decision to create a beverage with beer attributes and zero alcohol," said Iron Hill Director of Brewery Operations Andrew Johnston. "As a beer drinker myself, I often drink water while I'm drinking beer for added hydration. Hop Water is the best of both worlds – it provides the flavor profile of beer with the hydration benefits of water."

ABOUT IRON HILL BREWERY & RESTAURANT

Founded in Newark, Delaware in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States with 20 restaurant locations in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Georgia, and 25 years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops mere steps away from the table. For more information, visit www.ironhillbrewery.com.

