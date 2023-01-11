Camtek Receives an $18 Million Order for Multiple Systems from a Leading Global Compound Semiconductors Manufacturer

Demonstrates Camtek's leadership position in the compound semi market.

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading global Compound Semiconductors manufacturer totaling $18 million.

The order is for Camtek's latest Eagle model, equipped with cutting-edge inspection technologies and designed with advanced capabilities developed specifically for this market segment.

The Eagle systems are expected to be delivered starting from the second quarter of 2023 through early 2024.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is an excellent start to 2023. The compound semiconductors market is expected to present strong growth in the coming years fueled by the automotive industry and other applications. This order demonstrates our competitive position and technology leadership in this segment."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of any new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, such as changes in U.S. trade policies; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; the impact of the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, and continuing or new effects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchases of our products; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

moshee@camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

camtek@ekgir.com

