ProGro BIO Appoints New Advisor

Entrepreneur David Copeland Joins as Executive Advisor

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta based ProGro BIO Inc. announces that David Copeland has joined the company as an Executive Advisor to the company. He will provide consultancy services to ProGro's executive team in areas of business development, new alliances, strategic planning, and go-to-market strategy.

"We are delighted to welcome David to the ProGro team and look forward to his contributions as an advisor to our company. His outstanding commercial and business development experience across several different business models, including his broad network across the AgTech sector, will greatly benefit ProGro BIO," said Blake Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

David Copeland is a business owner, entrepreneur, and private investor with a long history of successful business development. His specialization in sales and marketing, combined with a proven record of developing growth strategies for both company and product expansions, is of high value to ProGro BIO. Copeland has an in-depth experience with cultivating meaningful relationships to drive business value.

"I am excited to join the talented team at ProGro as we launch a unique product that was developed based upon decades of research and development," said Copeland. "This is a great opportunity to not only assist our partners in the agricultural industry, but to also promote an environmentally friendly solution for them. I look forward to utilizing relationships developed over decades to strategically assist ProGro as plans are developed for rapid growth."

About ProGro BIO

ProGro BIO is a AgTech company that produces all-natural organic microbial formulations focused on revolutionizing agribusiness by reversing damage to the environment caused by decades of application of chemical fertilizers and toxic solutions. The company's focus on creating a new standard for sustainable agriculture is underpinned by its mission to develop all natural, organically certifiable microbial solutions that increase crop yields, accelerate plant growth, control and mitigate plant soilborne pathogens and parasitic nematodes, perpetuate drought resistance and remediate toxic organic compounds in soil and water. The company launched a highly successful pre-seed funding round in early 2022. Learn more at www.progrobio.com.

