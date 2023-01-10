FAPON to attend 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FAPON, a leading life sciences company, today announces that its senior executive management will attend the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. Jielun ZHU, CFO & CIO of FAPON, will be making a corporate presentation on January 11 about FAPON's insights into the industry and its strategies.

This premier conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, connecting global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community. Discussions revolve around the latest updates and new trends in the healthcare industry.

FAPON aims to push the frontiers of science for a better, healthier world. To do that, it anticipates and accelerates to developments in biotechnology. Driven by innovation, FAPON focuses on three key lines of business: raw material solutions, the IVD ecosystem, and intelligent digital diagnosis & treatment. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service networks, FAPON's products reach 61 countries and regions, connecting over 1,500 business partners.

Jielun ZHU is an expert in finance and investment in the life science and healthcare industry with over 16 years of professional experience in investment banking and strategy consulting. As the CFO & CIO of FAPON, Jielun ZHU is in charge of financial management, capital market planning and execution, M&A, corporate venture investing and incubation at FAPON. He was the Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking for Asia at Jefferies and formerly held various senior positions at UBS and Deutsche Bank. Before joining FAPON, Jielun ZHU served as the CFO of I-MAB Biopharma and supported the company in achieving numerous significant business and capital milestones.

Established in 2001 and with dual headquarters in Guangdong Province of South China, FAPON is committed to the research and development of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), bio-therapies and precision diagnostics and treatment, and the provision of related products and services. Guided by "anticipation and readiness", one of its core values, FAPON focuses on three lines of business: raw material solutions, the IVD ecosystem, and intelligent digital diagnosis & treatment.

