CORZ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 13, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Core Scientific, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 3, 2022 to October 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2023

Core Scientific, Inc. NEWS - CORZ NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Core Scientific, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs; (2) the Company's largest customer, Gryphon Digital Mining, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (3) the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius Network LLC ("Celsius") as required by their contract; (4) the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (5) as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; (7) as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

