Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for First Quarter 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.31664

January 31

February 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,292.25000

February 28

March 15

Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G

$1,292.25000

February 28

March 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X

$31.25

February 15

March 6

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.3429

February 15

February 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.34412

February 15

February 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.35051

February 15

February 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.33065

February 1

February 21

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA

$30.50

March 1

March 17

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD

$31.50

February 15

March 10

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF

$29.375

March 1

March 15

6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.375

February 1

February 16

5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

March 1

March 27

5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125

March 1

March 17

4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

February 1

February 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS



$0.2968750

February 1



February 17





1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of America

Phone: 1.916.724.0093

william.halldin@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.386.6794

christopher.feeney@bofa.com

