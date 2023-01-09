Lynda Parker Joins Tandym Group as Executive Vice President of Life Sciences

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company, is pleased to announce that Lynda Parker has joined as Executive Vice President of the Company's life sciences vertical, Tandym Life Sciences. In this role, Ms. Parker will be responsible for overseeing the vertical's daily operations and future growth plans.

Ms. Parker joins Tandym Group with over 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, including over 20 years of senior-level leadership in commercial strategy, business development, account management, marketing, and operations. She has deep experience across the pharma/biotech industry, which includes executive roles with service providers such as IQVIA and Syneos Health, as well as leadership roles with manufacturers such as Eisai and Ipsen. She is very passionate about working with life sciences clients to understand their challenges and create partnerships to help build solutions to meet their needs. Her significant experience in solving talent gaps, from early development to commercial phases, makes her uniquely equipped to support Tandym's life sciences clients.

"It's an honor to be part of the team at Tandym Group," said Ms. Parker. "I look forward to continuing the life sciences vertical's impressive growth trajectory, and to helping companies deliver groundbreaking science to improve and save lives."

"We are thrilled to have Lynda Parker join Tandym to lead our life sciences vertical. Lynda's deep expertise in life sciences will be a true differentiator in understanding client talent needs and will position Tandym as the leader in contract staffing solutions," said Michelle Keefe, CEO of Syneos Health and a member of Tandym Group's Board of Directors.

"Lynda is a strategic thinker that will help lead our growing life sciences vertical into more areas of the life cycle of development, testing, and go-to-market aspects within life sciences product development. Her extensive background in marketing will assist our entire company across all four verticals (Technology, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Life Sciences) as we continue to heighten market awareness of our service offerings. We are fortunate to welcome Lynda to Tandym and I look forward to working with her as part of our senior executive team," said Charles Heskett, CEO and Executive Chairman of Tandym Group.

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

