Huma to provide best-in-class digital clinical trials solutions through landmark acquisition of Alcedis

Acquisition combines award-winning digital health platform with global clinical research expertise acquired over 25 years

Creates new and advanced digital solutions across all phases of clinical trials

Accelerates patient recruitment and the development of new therapies through end-to-end digital-first research and care

LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced that it has acquired Alcedis GmbH ("Alcedis"), a market-leader for data driven clinical research and technology. Through the acquisition, Huma will form an advanced clinical trials division offering digital solutions across the entire development pipeline, from early stage through to Phase IV hybrid and fully decentralized trials.

Integrating Alcedis' clinical and operational know-how with Huma's digital expertise will make Huma the optimal healthtech provider, able to support the seamless integration of digital technology into clinical trials.

Headquartered in Germany, Alcedis has more than 25 years of clinical trial experience. Huma's award-winning technologies have been deployed since 2011. Between them, Huma and Alcedis have managed nearly a thousand studies across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, respiratory, neurodegenerative, musculoskeletal, dermatology and metabolic diseases, in over 60 countries involving more than 650,000 participants.

Dan Vahdat, CEO & Founder of Huma, said: "Huma has been a leader in digital-first care and research, partnering with health systems and pharma companies and now with this acquisition we're set to redefine the clinical trials sector."

Hanno Härtlein, Managing Director Alcedis, said: "We are excited to be joining the Huma family, bringing our clinical trials expertise and capabilities to combine with those of Huma's award-winning technology-platform. Together, we will offer substantially greater benefit to pharmaceutical, medtech, clinical research organisation, and academic partners for their research projects."

Jeanne Kehren, Senior Vice President, Digital & Commercial Innovation & Chief Information Officer, Bayer AG, said: "It is fascinating that back in 2020 at the JPM Healthcare Conference, Dan and I spent several hours debating how digital health companies should meet customer needs and become the one-stop-shop partner of choice, providing technology and operational capabilities across all phases of clinical trials. Fast forward to 2023 and I am excited to see this becoming a reality! Breaking the artificial divide between on- and off-line is the key. The combined company will offer a one-stop shop for remote access, data, logistics and execution with advanced digital technology shaping a new clinical research ecosystem."

Watch Dan and Hanno discuss the potential of the acquisition.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

About Huma

Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives.

Huma's award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with 1.8+ million active users in healthcare and 650,000+ participants across research. Huma's regulated Software as a Medical Device powers:

remote patient monitoring (RPM) for health systems

companion apps to support patients through treatment and drug therapies

virtual clinical trials to accelerate research

Huma's Decentralized and Hybrid Clinical Trial (DCT) platform now includes the clinical expertise of Alcedis GmbH , a global digital first clinical trials company and market-leader for data driven clinical research and technology.

Please visit www.huma.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Huma

