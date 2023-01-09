CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Veru Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Veru Inc. ("Veru") (NASDAQ: VERU) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Veru Inc. common stock between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Veru, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/veru-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=35381&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Veru includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company had withheld material adverse facts about the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration; 2) defendants misled Veru's shareholders to believe that the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application without any further studies; and 3) the Company's filings concealed the true risks faced by Veru in gaining approval for its EUA request.

DEADLINE: February 6, 2023

Aggrieved Veru investors only have until February 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong